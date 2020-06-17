Amenities

323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 Available 03/15/19 Beautiful & Spacious Capitol Hill Condo for Lease - Gorgeous 920 sq foot one bedroom condo for lease in central Capitol Hill. Large rooms with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Stained glass windows add charm to this 1929 building with 13 units total. Open up your two sets of double doors to a charming Juliette balcony, with space for your plants to grow. Four walk in closets plus a coat closet offer plenty of storage space. Laundry room in basement, free of charge. 12 month minimum lease required.



Walking distance to 4 different grocery stores; Safeway, QFC, Trader Joe's, and Central Co-op. Parking available within 1 block for a fee (parking not included). Zone 4 street parking permit available for no charge. Major bus lines within 1 block.



-Electricity paid by tenant. $50/person water/sewer/garbage charge.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.



No Pets Allowed



