3226 30th Ave W Available 06/01/20 Charming 2 BR/1.75 BA Home + Office + Studio in Serene Setting on Top of the East Ridge - Magnolia - WE ARE CURRENTLY PROCESSING APPLICATION. NO FURTHER SHOWINGS WILL BE SCHEDULED AT THIS TIME.

This lovely old world charm Cape Cod style home is located on top of the East Ridge of Magnolia with filtered views of Puget Sound. Quiet and secluded property borders on City Greenbelt, woodsy setting with mature trees, landscaping, and lots of gardening space. Fully fenced court yard perfect for entertaining, BBQ & relaxing. Large formal living & dining rooms with refinished hardwood flooring, original woodwork, built-in cabinets, box-beam ceiling, and cozy wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with eating nook. Master bedroom, second bedroom and full bath are also located on the main level. Large detached building great for home business, art studio or playroom. New paint throughout! Lower level has third bedroom and 3/4 bath perfect for guests. Master & lower level bedrooms have carpets, second bedroom on upper level has hardwood flooring. Laundry room with washer/dryer, and lots of storage. Two off-street parking spaces. Gas & electric heat. Monthly yard maintenance included in rent.

Terms:

1st & security deposit equal to 1 month rent minus non-refundable fees.

Minimum lease 1-year, longer term lease preferred.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Available May 15.

NO SMOKING PLEASE/1 CAT ONLY PLEASE WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT.

Screening Fee is $45.00 per applicant.

Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:

https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/9ca7a43e/files/uploaded/2.pdf

Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.



No Dogs Allowed



