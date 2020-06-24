All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3226 30th Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3226 30th Ave W
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

3226 30th Ave W

3226 30th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3226 30th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
3226 30th Ave W Available 06/01/20 Charming 2 BR/1.75 BA Home + Office + Studio in Serene Setting on Top of the East Ridge - Magnolia - WE ARE CURRENTLY PROCESSING APPLICATION. NO FURTHER SHOWINGS WILL BE SCHEDULED AT THIS TIME.
This lovely old world charm Cape Cod style home is located on top of the East Ridge of Magnolia with filtered views of Puget Sound. Quiet and secluded property borders on City Greenbelt, woodsy setting with mature trees, landscaping, and lots of gardening space. Fully fenced court yard perfect for entertaining, BBQ & relaxing. Large formal living & dining rooms with refinished hardwood flooring, original woodwork, built-in cabinets, box-beam ceiling, and cozy wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with eating nook. Master bedroom, second bedroom and full bath are also located on the main level. Large detached building great for home business, art studio or playroom. New paint throughout! Lower level has third bedroom and 3/4 bath perfect for guests. Master & lower level bedrooms have carpets, second bedroom on upper level has hardwood flooring. Laundry room with washer/dryer, and lots of storage. Two off-street parking spaces. Gas & electric heat. Monthly yard maintenance included in rent.
Terms:
1st & security deposit equal to 1 month rent minus non-refundable fees.
Minimum lease 1-year, longer term lease preferred.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Available May 15.
NO SMOKING PLEASE/1 CAT ONLY PLEASE WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT.
Screening Fee is $45.00 per applicant.
Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:
https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/9ca7a43e/files/uploaded/2.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4810886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 30th Ave W have any available units?
3226 30th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3226 30th Ave W have?
Some of 3226 30th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 30th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3226 30th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 30th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3226 30th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 3226 30th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3226 30th Ave W offers parking.
Does 3226 30th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3226 30th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 30th Ave W have a pool?
No, 3226 30th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3226 30th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3226 30th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 30th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3226 30th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Valdok
1701 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Muse
1515 Bellevue Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University