3222 43rd Ave NE

Amenities
SPECIAL OFFER!!! $500 One-time Move-in discount on first full month rent for signed lease on or before 10/31/2019
Amiable 1,370-square-feet, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathroom single-family home located on the friendly Laurelhurst neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.
It comes with an attached garage, three spaces for off-street parking plus lots of spaces of on-street parking.
The cozy and bright interior features hardwood/carpeted floor, recessed lighting, large glass door and windows with blinds, and a gas fireplace. The nice kitchen is complete with fine light-toned wood cabinets and drawers that offer ample storage space, smooth countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets for keeping clothing and other stuff. Its neat bathroom is equipped with a vanity, flush toilet, shower /tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. In-unit washer/dryer are included along with forced-air gas heating. Exterior has a yard and a huge deck, perfect for outdoor activities or dining outside with the family or friends.
The tenant pays for gas, water, electricity, and trash.
No cats, only small dogs with a $500 pet deposit/pet.
No smoking in the property.
Nearby parks: Belvoir Place, Laurelhurst Playfield, and Union Bay Natural Area.
Nearby Schools:
Laurelhurst Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 6/10
Eckstein Middle School - 2.23 miles, 8/10
Roosevelt High School - 2.39 miles, 10/10
Bryant Elementary School - 1.5 miles, 9/10
Bus lines:
78 - 0.5 mile
995 - 0.5 mile
65 - 0.7 mile
75 - 0.8 mile
Rail lines:
Link light rail - 1.1 miles
(RLNE5117379)