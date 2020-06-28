All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3222 43rd Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3222 43rd Ave NE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

3222 43rd Ave NE

3222 43rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3222 43rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
SPECIAL OFFER!!! $500 One-time Move-in discount on first full month rent for signed lease on or before 10/31/2019

Amiable 1,370-square-feet, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathroom single-family home located on the friendly Laurelhurst neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.

It comes with an attached garage, three spaces for off-street parking plus lots of spaces of on-street parking.

The cozy and bright interior features hardwood/carpeted floor, recessed lighting, large glass door and windows with blinds, and a gas fireplace. The nice kitchen is complete with fine light-toned wood cabinets and drawers that offer ample storage space, smooth countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets for keeping clothing and other stuff. Its neat bathroom is equipped with a vanity, flush toilet, shower /tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. In-unit washer/dryer are included along with forced-air gas heating. Exterior has a yard and a huge deck, perfect for outdoor activities or dining outside with the family or friends.

The tenant pays for gas, water, electricity, and trash.

No cats, only small dogs with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

No smoking in the property.

Nearby parks: Belvoir Place, Laurelhurst Playfield, and Union Bay Natural Area.

Nearby Schools:
Laurelhurst Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 6/10
Eckstein Middle School - 2.23 miles, 8/10
Roosevelt High School - 2.39 miles, 10/10
Bryant Elementary School - 1.5 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
78 - 0.5 mile
995 - 0.5 mile
65 - 0.7 mile
75 - 0.8 mile

Rail lines:
Link light rail - 1.1 miles

(RLNE5117379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 43rd Ave NE have any available units?
3222 43rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 43rd Ave NE have?
Some of 3222 43rd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 43rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
3222 43rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 43rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3222 43rd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 3222 43rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 3222 43rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 3222 43rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3222 43rd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 43rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 3222 43rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 3222 43rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 3222 43rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 43rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3222 43rd Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St
Seattle, WA 98118
Yardhouse
1406 East Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Alto
311 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University