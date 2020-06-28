3222 43rd Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

SPECIAL OFFER!!! $500 One-time Move-in discount on first full month rent for signed lease on or before 10/31/2019



Amiable 1,370-square-feet, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathroom single-family home located on the friendly Laurelhurst neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.



It comes with an attached garage, three spaces for off-street parking plus lots of spaces of on-street parking.



The cozy and bright interior features hardwood/carpeted floor, recessed lighting, large glass door and windows with blinds, and a gas fireplace. The nice kitchen is complete with fine light-toned wood cabinets and drawers that offer ample storage space, smooth countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets for keeping clothing and other stuff. Its neat bathroom is equipped with a vanity, flush toilet, shower /tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. In-unit washer/dryer are included along with forced-air gas heating. Exterior has a yard and a huge deck, perfect for outdoor activities or dining outside with the family or friends.



The tenant pays for gas, water, electricity, and trash.



No cats, only small dogs with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



No smoking in the property.



Nearby parks: Belvoir Place, Laurelhurst Playfield, and Union Bay Natural Area.



Nearby Schools:

Laurelhurst Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 6/10

Eckstein Middle School - 2.23 miles, 8/10

Roosevelt High School - 2.39 miles, 10/10

Bryant Elementary School - 1.5 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

78 - 0.5 mile

995 - 0.5 mile

65 - 0.7 mile

75 - 0.8 mile



Rail lines:

Link light rail - 1.1 miles



