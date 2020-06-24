Amenities

3219 NE 87th Street Available 07/07/19 Wedgwood Home - Available July 7th! Charms abounds in this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath home surrounded by a white picket fence in fantastic Wedgwood neighborhood. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout and newly painted! Large picture windows across the front of the home provide lots of light into the spacious living and dining rooms. Kitchen looks out to fully fenced, private and well-groomed backyard. A breakfast nook provides a casual everyday eating area. Full washer/dryer are located just off the kitchen in attached mud room. Covered patio off the back of the house is ideal for relaxing. Clean and efficient gas heating throughout and wood burning fireplace! Attached car port with long driveway fits two cars. Highly desirable schools nearby. Easy walk to NE 35th with QFC, restaurants, coffee shops and banks. University of Washington is just a bus ride away as well as Childrens Hospital, Microsoft Connector and Lake City Way. Easy access to I-5 and simple and straight commute to Amazon and downtown Seattle. One small dog under 25 lbs. OK with additional $500 pet deposit. No cats and no smokers.



To view this property, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



No Cats Allowed



