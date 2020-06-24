All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

3219 NE 87th Street

3219 Northeast 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3219 Northeast 87th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3219 NE 87th Street Available 07/07/19 Wedgwood Home - Available July 7th! Charms abounds in this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath home surrounded by a white picket fence in fantastic Wedgwood neighborhood. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout and newly painted! Large picture windows across the front of the home provide lots of light into the spacious living and dining rooms. Kitchen looks out to fully fenced, private and well-groomed backyard. A breakfast nook provides a casual everyday eating area. Full washer/dryer are located just off the kitchen in attached mud room. Covered patio off the back of the house is ideal for relaxing. Clean and efficient gas heating throughout and wood burning fireplace! Attached car port with long driveway fits two cars. Highly desirable schools nearby. Easy walk to NE 35th with QFC, restaurants, coffee shops and banks. University of Washington is just a bus ride away as well as Childrens Hospital, Microsoft Connector and Lake City Way. Easy access to I-5 and simple and straight commute to Amazon and downtown Seattle. One small dog under 25 lbs. OK with additional $500 pet deposit. No cats and no smokers.

To view this property, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

#AvenueOneResidential #WedgwoodRental #SeattleRentals #Amazon/SLU #MicrosoftConnector #UniversityofWashington #ChildrensHospital

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4887482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 NE 87th Street have any available units?
3219 NE 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 NE 87th Street have?
Some of 3219 NE 87th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 NE 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3219 NE 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 NE 87th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3219 NE 87th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3219 NE 87th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3219 NE 87th Street offers parking.
Does 3219 NE 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3219 NE 87th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 NE 87th Street have a pool?
No, 3219 NE 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3219 NE 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 3219 NE 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 NE 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 NE 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
