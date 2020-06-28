All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:05 AM

321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321

321 Boylston Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

321 Boylston Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
No rent until November 1st. Just move in with the security deposit. Owner pays water, sewer and garbage. Don't miss out on this large, light and bright, top floor studio condominium unit (not an apartment) in The Hombroness, located in the heart of Capitol Hill. Building interior just recently remodeled blends modern with vintage look. Top floor (4th floor) unit facing East gives you morning sunshine that floods the living and dining rooms with a prism of colors. Pass through the updated kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, lots of storage and smart stainless steel counters. Living room doubles as bedroom with built-in Murphy bed hidden behind stylish french doors. Bathroom has a full "tub-shower" combination. Large closet adjoins the bath area. Some original details include large double hung windows, wood molding, and wood floors throughout. All appliances stay including the TV mounted on the living room wall! Large extra storage unit also included with unit, found off laundry room on first floor.

This is a "No Smoking"property. Cats okay with positive references and extra deposit - sorry, no dogs. Of course, properly documented "Service Animals" are accepted. Renters insurance is required . Move-in funds required (with acceptable credit, income and landlord references) is just the security deposit. Rent begins November 1st.
We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application. Shown by appointment only. Call, email or text us (425-417-8005) to exchange information and to schedule a private viewing appointment.

This unit is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Visit our company web site at www.umanopm.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 have any available units?
321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 have?
Some of 321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 currently offering any rent specials?
321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 is pet friendly.
Does 321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 offer parking?
No, 321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 does not offer parking.
Does 321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 have a pool?
No, 321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 does not have a pool.
Does 321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 have accessible units?
No, 321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321 has units with dishwashers.
