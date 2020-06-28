321 Boylston Avenue East - 408, #321

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed internet access pet friendly

No rent until November 1st. Just move in with the security deposit. Owner pays water, sewer and garbage. Don't miss out on this large, light and bright, top floor studio condominium unit (not an apartment) in The Hombroness, located in the heart of Capitol Hill. Building interior just recently remodeled blends modern with vintage look. Top floor (4th floor) unit facing East gives you morning sunshine that floods the living and dining rooms with a prism of colors. Pass through the updated kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, lots of storage and smart stainless steel counters. Living room doubles as bedroom with built-in Murphy bed hidden behind stylish french doors. Bathroom has a full "tub-shower" combination. Large closet adjoins the bath area. Some original details include large double hung windows, wood molding, and wood floors throughout. All appliances stay including the TV mounted on the living room wall! Large extra storage unit also included with unit, found off laundry room on first floor.



This is a "No Smoking"property. Cats okay with positive references and extra deposit - sorry, no dogs. Of course, properly documented "Service Animals" are accepted. Renters insurance is required . Move-in funds required (with acceptable credit, income and landlord references) is just the security deposit. Rent begins November 1st.

We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application. Shown by appointment only. Call, email or text us (425-417-8005) to exchange information and to schedule a private viewing appointment.



This unit is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Visit our company web site at www.umanopm.com for more information.