Seattle, WA
3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore

3200 West Commodore Way · (206) 371-8331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3200 West Commodore Way, Seattle, WA 98199
Interbay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore · Avail. Jul 1

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
bike storage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
sauna
3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bed/ 1 Bath Condo on The Ballard Locks - Beautifully Remodeled Top Floor Corner Unit on the Iconic Ballard Locks. This 2 bed/1 bath condo has everything you're looking for in an open floor plan concept. Nothing was left untouched in this remodel, move in & enjoy a brand new home. Relax & take in the boats & wildlife on your private deck. Secure Parking & Storage included. Heated pool, bike storage, sauna, rec room & laundry room. Walk to Discovery Park, Ballard & Shilshole. A must see with amazing views that will never disappoint...

Tenant Pays Electric

Please email with inquiries and to set appointments. Unit will be move in ready the first week of July.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4939632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore have any available units?
3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore have?
Some of 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore currently offering any rent specials?
3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore pet-friendly?
No, 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore offer parking?
Yes, 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore does offer parking.
Does 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore have a pool?
Yes, 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore has a pool.
Does 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore have accessible units?
No, 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore does not have units with dishwashers.
