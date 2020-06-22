Amenities

3200 W. Commodore Way #301 - Lockshore Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bed/ 1 Bath Condo on The Ballard Locks - Beautifully Remodeled Top Floor Corner Unit on the Iconic Ballard Locks. This 2 bed/1 bath condo has everything you're looking for in an open floor plan concept. Nothing was left untouched in this remodel, move in & enjoy a brand new home. Relax & take in the boats & wildlife on your private deck. Secure Parking & Storage included. Heated pool, bike storage, sauna, rec room & laundry room. Walk to Discovery Park, Ballard & Shilshole. A must see with amazing views that will never disappoint...



Tenant Pays Electric



Please email with inquiries and to set appointments. Unit will be move in ready the first week of July.



No Pets Allowed



