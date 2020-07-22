All apartments in Seattle
3105 SW 105th St
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

3105 SW 105th St

3105 Southwest 105th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3105 Southwest 105th Street, Seattle, WA 98146
Arbor Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
ice maker
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
West Seattle 1BD/1BA Home WITH Off Street Parking for 2 Cars! - This quaint 1BD/1BA home is located at the end of a dead end street which provides quiet & privacy! Home has new carpet, new laminate, and lots of room for storage. There is a large back yard for entertaining and recreation. Close to shopping and restaurants, which include Westwood Village. Less than 10 minutes to Fauntleroy Ferry and Lincoln Park. One dog considered under 30 lbs will be considered for approved applicants, no cats please!
Although this home is older in age, it has had a lot of updating and enhancing to compete with the modern world!
To view all our qualifications go to: urbankey.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5328826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 SW 105th St have any available units?
3105 SW 105th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 SW 105th St have?
Some of 3105 SW 105th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 SW 105th St currently offering any rent specials?
3105 SW 105th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 SW 105th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 SW 105th St is pet friendly.
Does 3105 SW 105th St offer parking?
Yes, 3105 SW 105th St offers parking.
Does 3105 SW 105th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3105 SW 105th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 SW 105th St have a pool?
No, 3105 SW 105th St does not have a pool.
Does 3105 SW 105th St have accessible units?
No, 3105 SW 105th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 SW 105th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 SW 105th St does not have units with dishwashers.
