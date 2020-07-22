3105 SW 105th St

Amenities

West Seattle 1BD/1BA Home WITH Off Street Parking for 2 Cars! - This quaint 1BD/1BA home is located at the end of a dead end street which provides quiet & privacy! Home has new carpet, new laminate, and lots of room for storage. There is a large back yard for entertaining and recreation. Close to shopping and restaurants, which include Westwood Village. Less than 10 minutes to Fauntleroy Ferry and Lincoln Park. One dog considered under 30 lbs will be considered for approved applicants, no cats please!

Although this home is older in age, it has had a lot of updating and enhancing to compete with the modern world!

To view all our qualifications go to: urbankey.com



No Cats Allowed



