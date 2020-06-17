3104 Western Ave #523

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel concierge

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities concierge parking pool table bbq/grill garage lobby media room

2BR/2BA Belltown Condo with view of Needle - Available immediately: Two Bedroom Condominium in the heart of Belltown with a view of the Space Needle from the living room. With a walk score of 88, you are one block from The SAM Outdoor Museum, Myrtle Edwards Park, and Seattle Waterfront. About 1 mile to Expedia along the waterfront. Easy walk to Seattle Center, Amazon, and Lake Union not to mention the restaurants, shops and entertainment right outside your door.



Amenities include a friendly and helpful concierge staff, Look out over Elliot Bar and watch New Years fireworks from the roof top deck with BBQ. Full-featured lobby with meeting space that can be reserved for private functions, media center, and billiards table.



Newly painted and new carpet.New Oven/Range and Dishwasher. Washer/Dryer was replaced in May. Fully equipped galley-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances. In Unit Washer and Dryer. Tiled bathrooms with a Full guest Bathroom and Shower in Master Bathroom. One parking space and storage unit in secure underground garage included.



Sorry, no pets or smokers.



$ 30.00, non-refundable application fee, $1,600 security deposit, and $500 non-refundable move-in fee (required by HOA).



Presented by:

Lee Kimmelman

Champions Real Estate Services

525 5th Avenue S.

Edmonds WA 98020



Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3159438)