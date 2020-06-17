All apartments in Seattle
3104 Western Ave #523
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

3104 Western Ave #523

3104 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Western Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
media room
2BR/2BA Belltown Condo with view of Needle - Available immediately: Two Bedroom Condominium in the heart of Belltown with a view of the Space Needle from the living room. With a walk score of 88, you are one block from The SAM Outdoor Museum, Myrtle Edwards Park, and Seattle Waterfront. About 1 mile to Expedia along the waterfront. Easy walk to Seattle Center, Amazon, and Lake Union not to mention the restaurants, shops and entertainment right outside your door.

Amenities include a friendly and helpful concierge staff, Look out over Elliot Bar and watch New Years fireworks from the roof top deck with BBQ. Full-featured lobby with meeting space that can be reserved for private functions, media center, and billiards table.

Newly painted and new carpet.New Oven/Range and Dishwasher. Washer/Dryer was replaced in May. Fully equipped galley-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances. In Unit Washer and Dryer. Tiled bathrooms with a Full guest Bathroom and Shower in Master Bathroom. One parking space and storage unit in secure underground garage included.

Sorry, no pets or smokers.

$ 30.00, non-refundable application fee, $1,600 security deposit, and $500 non-refundable move-in fee (required by HOA).

Presented by:
Lee Kimmelman
Champions Real Estate Services
525 5th Avenue S.
Edmonds WA 98020

Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3159438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Western Ave #523 have any available units?
3104 Western Ave #523 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 Western Ave #523 have?
Some of 3104 Western Ave #523's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Western Ave #523 currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Western Ave #523 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Western Ave #523 pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Western Ave #523 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3104 Western Ave #523 offer parking?
Yes, 3104 Western Ave #523 offers parking.
Does 3104 Western Ave #523 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3104 Western Ave #523 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Western Ave #523 have a pool?
No, 3104 Western Ave #523 does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Western Ave #523 have accessible units?
No, 3104 Western Ave #523 does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Western Ave #523 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3104 Western Ave #523 has units with dishwashers.

