307 Northeast Thornton Place
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:44 PM
1 of 1
307 Northeast Thornton Place
307 Northeast Thornton Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
307 Northeast Thornton Place, Seattle, WA 98125
Maple Leaf
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Studio / Open 1-Bedroom
This apartment is part of the MFTE program and is income restricted.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 307 Northeast Thornton Place have any available units?
307 Northeast Thornton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 307 Northeast Thornton Place currently offering any rent specials?
307 Northeast Thornton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Northeast Thornton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Northeast Thornton Place is pet friendly.
Does 307 Northeast Thornton Place offer parking?
No, 307 Northeast Thornton Place does not offer parking.
Does 307 Northeast Thornton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Northeast Thornton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Northeast Thornton Place have a pool?
No, 307 Northeast Thornton Place does not have a pool.
Does 307 Northeast Thornton Place have accessible units?
No, 307 Northeast Thornton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Northeast Thornton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Northeast Thornton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Northeast Thornton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Northeast Thornton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
