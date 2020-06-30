All apartments in Seattle
3053 NW 65th Street

3053 NW 65th St
Location

3053 NW 65th St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Looking for an affordable 1 bedroom in Ballard? Here is your chance. It is located on the corner of 65th and 32nd and is close to the Ballard Locks and Golden Garden Park. Literally around the corner is fine dining and social drinking establishment and workout center. Parking available underneath the building. The apartment building is a quaint 8 unit gem. Laundry is just across the hall with newer upgraded machines. It has just been renovated and has new carpet, Plank flooring and Appliances and programable thermostats. FREE STORAGE FOR 1 YEAR We will start showing this Sunday, March 1st from 3 pm to 5 pm. Please call first to confirm your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 NW 65th Street have any available units?
3053 NW 65th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3053 NW 65th Street have?
Some of 3053 NW 65th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3053 NW 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3053 NW 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 NW 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3053 NW 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3053 NW 65th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3053 NW 65th Street offers parking.
Does 3053 NW 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3053 NW 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 NW 65th Street have a pool?
No, 3053 NW 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3053 NW 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 3053 NW 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 NW 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3053 NW 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

