3053 NW 65th Street

Looking for an affordable 1 bedroom in Ballard? Here is your chance. It is located on the corner of 65th and 32nd and is close to the Ballard Locks and Golden Garden Park. Literally around the corner is fine dining and social drinking establishment and workout center. Parking available underneath the building. The apartment building is a quaint 8 unit gem. Laundry is just across the hall with newer upgraded machines. It has just been renovated and has new carpet, Plank flooring and Appliances and programable thermostats. FREE STORAGE FOR 1 YEAR We will start showing this Sunday, March 1st from 3 pm to 5 pm. Please call first to confirm your showing.