Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is the gem of Ballard. Truly, a one of a kind remodeled home that still has the character and charm of the last century. There is a ton of storage space in the basement as well. Great spaces and yard would make this many peoples dream home. If you are looking for a home that is truly special look no further.