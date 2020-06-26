301 E Roy St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

The Velo is located on Capitol Hill. This building offers fantastic views combined with spectacular finishes. Granite countertops, newer stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous back splashes in most kitchens. Plenty of clostet space and large living areas. The Velo situates you just steps away from Seattle's best bike trail and a short walk to Broadway where you can find any restaurant, shop, bar, or grocery store you will need. This excellent Capitol Hill location not only allows close access to everything, it also has the look and feel of a well-established peaceful neighborhood making it a true Capitol Hill gem. For a super fast reply test works best. FOR A SUPER FAST REPLY TEXT WORKS BEST 1-206-261-2276



Terms: 12month lease only.