301 E Roy St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

301 E Roy St

301 East Roy Street · (206) 261-2276
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 East Roy Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
The Velo is located on Capitol Hill. This building offers fantastic views combined with spectacular finishes. Granite countertops, newer stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous back splashes in most kitchens. Plenty of clostet space and large living areas. The Velo situates you just steps away from Seattle's best bike trail and a short walk to Broadway where you can find any restaurant, shop, bar, or grocery store you will need. This excellent Capitol Hill location not only allows close access to everything, it also has the look and feel of a well-established peaceful neighborhood making it a true Capitol Hill gem. For a super fast reply test works best. FOR A SUPER FAST REPLY TEXT WORKS BEST 1-206-261-2276

Terms: 12month lease only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 E Roy St have any available units?
301 E Roy St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 E Roy St have?
Some of 301 E Roy St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 E Roy St currently offering any rent specials?
301 E Roy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 E Roy St pet-friendly?
No, 301 E Roy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 301 E Roy St offer parking?
Yes, 301 E Roy St offers parking.
Does 301 E Roy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 E Roy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 E Roy St have a pool?
No, 301 E Roy St does not have a pool.
Does 301 E Roy St have accessible units?
No, 301 E Roy St does not have accessible units.
Does 301 E Roy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 E Roy St has units with dishwashers.
