All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2901 South Norman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2901 South Norman Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2901 South Norman Street

2901 South Norman Street · (425) 528-8742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Leschi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2901 South Norman Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jun 20

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Newer Townhome located in Seattle Central District, just minutes away from Downtown. Large footprint with 1,860 sq ft, 4 bed rooms and a bright natural light filled master bed room with master bath and walk in closet. Easy to maintain interior with electric heating, range stove with microwave hood and newer refrigerator. Private end unit with lots of natural light, fully fenced and 1 car attached garage. Home has in-unit Washer/Dryer.

Service animals only.
Utilities not included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 South Norman Street have any available units?
2901 South Norman Street has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 South Norman Street have?
Some of 2901 South Norman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 South Norman Street currently offering any rent specials?
2901 South Norman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 South Norman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 South Norman Street is pet friendly.
Does 2901 South Norman Street offer parking?
Yes, 2901 South Norman Street does offer parking.
Does 2901 South Norman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 South Norman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 South Norman Street have a pool?
No, 2901 South Norman Street does not have a pool.
Does 2901 South Norman Street have accessible units?
No, 2901 South Norman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 South Norman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 South Norman Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2901 South Norman Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Verve
2720 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity