2901 South Norman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Newer Townhome located in Seattle Central District, just minutes away from Downtown. Large footprint with 1,860 sq ft, 4 bed rooms and a bright natural light filled master bed room with master bath and walk in closet. Easy to maintain interior with electric heating, range stove with microwave hood and newer refrigerator. Private end unit with lots of natural light, fully fenced and 1 car attached garage. Home has in-unit Washer/Dryer.



Service animals only.

Utilities not included in rent.