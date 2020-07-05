29 Etruria Street #A201

Amenities

Beautiful Queen Anne Condo - Remodeled 1 bedroom condo in pristine condition in a hip boutique building with sleek, modern finishes. Located in Queen Anne just blocks from Seattle Pacific University and close to Fremont restaurants and nightlife. Also convenient to Ballard, Downtown Seattle and South Lake Union. One small pet negotiable. Available now.



Features Include:

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Approximately 567 sq ft

Newer flooring

Quartz slab counter tops

Stainless steel appliances

Dishwasher

Washer and dryer

Deck

Extra storage

Off street parking

One pet under 30 pounds negotiable

$100 per month for wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Electric heat

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $1795

Deposit $1795



Located in Queen Anne just blocks to Seattle Pacific University. Also close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



(RLNE5175825)