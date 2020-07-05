All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

29 Etruria Street #A201

29 Etruria Street · No Longer Available
Location

29 Etruria Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Queen Anne Condo - Remodeled 1 bedroom condo in pristine condition in a hip boutique building with sleek, modern finishes. Located in Queen Anne just blocks from Seattle Pacific University and close to Fremont restaurants and nightlife. Also convenient to Ballard, Downtown Seattle and South Lake Union. One small pet negotiable. Available now.

Features Include:
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
Approximately 567 sq ft
Newer flooring
Quartz slab counter tops
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Washer and dryer
Deck
Extra storage
Off street parking
One pet under 30 pounds negotiable
$100 per month for wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Electric heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $1795
Deposit $1795

Located in Queen Anne just blocks to Seattle Pacific University. Also close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

(RLNE5175825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

