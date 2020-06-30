All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2835 A SW Adams St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2835 A SW Adams St
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

2835 A SW Adams St

2835 SW Adams St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2835 SW Adams St, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remarkable city view modern townhouse is a quick commute to downtown - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/2c463d00a8

The remarkable northwest contemporary townhome has three stories with a roof top deck. It is an end unit, so you will get plenty of sunlight from all the big windows. On the first floor, the kitchen and living room provide high end and stylish finishes and fashionable lighting and fixtures. On the second floor, there are two bedrooms and a spacious bathroom. Master bedroom is on the 3rd floor, providing a luxury living. The roof top deck has an amazing view of the city. This townhouse is in the North area of West Seattle. You are 2 minutes away from West Seattle bridge. It is also in a very nice and quiet neighborhood. West Seattle golf course is 2 blocks away. Lots of restaurants and grocery stores within 10-minute distance.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5606956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 A SW Adams St have any available units?
2835 A SW Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2835 A SW Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
2835 A SW Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 A SW Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 A SW Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 2835 A SW Adams St offer parking?
No, 2835 A SW Adams St does not offer parking.
Does 2835 A SW Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 A SW Adams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 A SW Adams St have a pool?
No, 2835 A SW Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 2835 A SW Adams St have accessible units?
No, 2835 A SW Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 A SW Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 A SW Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2835 A SW Adams St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2835 A SW Adams St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Apartments
1618 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University