2835 A SW Adams St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remarkable city view modern townhouse is a quick commute to downtown - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/2c463d00a8



The remarkable northwest contemporary townhome has three stories with a roof top deck. It is an end unit, so you will get plenty of sunlight from all the big windows. On the first floor, the kitchen and living room provide high end and stylish finishes and fashionable lighting and fixtures. On the second floor, there are two bedrooms and a spacious bathroom. Master bedroom is on the 3rd floor, providing a luxury living. The roof top deck has an amazing view of the city. This townhouse is in the North area of West Seattle. You are 2 minutes away from West Seattle bridge. It is also in a very nice and quiet neighborhood. West Seattle golf course is 2 blocks away. Lots of restaurants and grocery stores within 10-minute distance.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5606956)