Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom Magnolia Home - **Please contact Eric at 425-835-2406 to schedule a viewing**



Situated on a quiet Magnolia street within a minutes walk to great neighborhood parks. Ideal location to excellent elementary schools in Magnolia. This very spacious home has tons of panoramic views of the city, Mt Rainier and the Sound. Great open living/dining room with large windows providing excellent natural light and views. Gleaming hardwoods, updated kitchen, and luxurious bathrooms.



The completely finished lower level has tall ceiling heights and boasts a huge living space. Finished laundry room. Great sized deck overlooks a private fenced yard.



This home provides the perfect setting to relax and enjoy the best of Magnolia.



(RLNE4045767)