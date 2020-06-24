All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

2821 S Charles St

2821 S Charles St · No Longer Available
Location

2821 S Charles St, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2821 S Charles St Available 09/01/19 Cozy and Convenient Judkins Park Townhome - This lovely 3 bed, 3 bath, 1520 sq. ft. townhouse is located at 2821 S Charles St, Seattle, WA 98144. NOTE: Ground floor bedroom is quite small - More accurately a 2 bed + office.

This airy townhome has big windows and warm wood details throughout. Hardwood floors, gas fireplace in the spacious living room. Open concept kitchen with metallic eat at bar. Stainless steel appliances and large hanging pot rack make this the perfect place for a cozy family dinner at home or entertaining with friends. 1/2 bathroom and large coat closet on 1st floor for your convenience. Head upstairs on brand new carpet to find the cozy 2nd bedroom with an en suite 3/4 bathroom. Down the hall is the master suite with soaring ceilings a large closet and a en suite full master bathroom with double sinks. Also on the top/2nd floor is a large stacked washer and dryer.

The ground floor is a walk out basement that features a small 1 car garage and the third bedroom/ office. This room also has an en suite 3/4 bathroom and storage closet. In additional to the garage, street parking is available and you have easy access to a wide variety of transit options

Judkins Park is a perfect location for easy commuting to downtown or the Eastside. Easy I-5 and 90 access. Close to Beacon Hill, the Central District, Capitol Hill, Leshi, Lake Washington and Columbia City. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, and bars on Jackson St and 31st. Amazing views of Lake Washington and Downtown Seattle right around the corner. You will love calling this place home.

Mt Baker is the closest light rail station (until Judkins Park opens up, which will be about .5 away). Bus routes - 14, 48, 27, 8

Schedule a Viewing online at www.mapleleafmgt.com under "Rentals" / "Available Rentals". All emails will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18
- Security Deposit of one month's rent as well as first and last month's rent is
required to move in. The security deposit and last month's rent can be divided over 6 months if necessary.

- $10/mo Filter Deliver Fee for furnace maintenance all other utilities are responsibility of tenant.
- 12-month minimum lease required
- All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
- Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent of $50 will apply. Pet will need to be registered at https://www.petscreening.com/referral/S5W21EWGAlgn

(RLNE5101311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 S Charles St have any available units?
2821 S Charles St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 S Charles St have?
Some of 2821 S Charles St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 S Charles St currently offering any rent specials?
2821 S Charles St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 S Charles St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 S Charles St is pet friendly.
Does 2821 S Charles St offer parking?
Yes, 2821 S Charles St offers parking.
Does 2821 S Charles St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2821 S Charles St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 S Charles St have a pool?
No, 2821 S Charles St does not have a pool.
Does 2821 S Charles St have accessible units?
No, 2821 S Charles St does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 S Charles St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 S Charles St does not have units with dishwashers.
