2821 S Charles St Available 09/01/19 Cozy and Convenient Judkins Park Townhome - This lovely 3 bed, 3 bath, 1520 sq. ft. townhouse is located at 2821 S Charles St, Seattle, WA 98144. NOTE: Ground floor bedroom is quite small - More accurately a 2 bed + office.



This airy townhome has big windows and warm wood details throughout. Hardwood floors, gas fireplace in the spacious living room. Open concept kitchen with metallic eat at bar. Stainless steel appliances and large hanging pot rack make this the perfect place for a cozy family dinner at home or entertaining with friends. 1/2 bathroom and large coat closet on 1st floor for your convenience. Head upstairs on brand new carpet to find the cozy 2nd bedroom with an en suite 3/4 bathroom. Down the hall is the master suite with soaring ceilings a large closet and a en suite full master bathroom with double sinks. Also on the top/2nd floor is a large stacked washer and dryer.



The ground floor is a walk out basement that features a small 1 car garage and the third bedroom/ office. This room also has an en suite 3/4 bathroom and storage closet. In additional to the garage, street parking is available and you have easy access to a wide variety of transit options



Judkins Park is a perfect location for easy commuting to downtown or the Eastside. Easy I-5 and 90 access. Close to Beacon Hill, the Central District, Capitol Hill, Leshi, Lake Washington and Columbia City. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, and bars on Jackson St and 31st. Amazing views of Lake Washington and Downtown Seattle right around the corner. You will love calling this place home.



Mt Baker is the closest light rail station (until Judkins Park opens up, which will be about .5 away). Bus routes - 14, 48, 27, 8



Schedule a Viewing online at www.mapleleafmgt.com under "Rentals" / "Available Rentals". All emails will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18

- Security Deposit of one month's rent as well as first and last month's rent is

required to move in. The security deposit and last month's rent can be divided over 6 months if necessary.



- $10/mo Filter Deliver Fee for furnace maintenance all other utilities are responsibility of tenant.

- 12-month minimum lease required

- All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

- Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent of $50 will apply. Pet will need to be registered at https://www.petscreening.com/referral/S5W21EWGAlgn



