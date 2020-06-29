2806 SW Graham St

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in High Point - **Application Pending**



Nestled on a quiet street in a great neighborhood, youll fall in love with this three-story traditional charmer. A large front porch welcomes you inside and immediately into the completely open space. Enjoy whole-home sightlines and an incredible amount of natural light, with an easy flow connecting every room. An oversized kitchen is perfect for your cooking needs and leads you straight into the secluded, private backyard. Large bedrooms, modern bathrooms a spacious laundry room and oversized attached garage ensure this home is just as practical as it is beautiful. Welcome to High Point, one of West Seattle's most desirable neighborhoods!



- Layout: 1st Floor Family Room, Den, Laundry, Bathroom Garage. 2nd Floor: Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Office Area, Bathroom. 3rd Floor: Master Bedroom & Bathroom, 2 Bedrooms, Bathroom.

- Custom Closet, Shelving & Storage throughout the Home

- Close to Parks, Library, WS Junction and Downtown Seattle

- 2 Full Bathrooms & 2 Half Bathrooms.



**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com



