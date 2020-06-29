All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2806 SW Graham St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2806 SW Graham St
Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:36 PM

2806 SW Graham St

2806 Southwest Graham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2806 Southwest Graham Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in High Point - **Application Pending**

Nestled on a quiet street in a great neighborhood, youll fall in love with this three-story traditional charmer. A large front porch welcomes you inside and immediately into the completely open space. Enjoy whole-home sightlines and an incredible amount of natural light, with an easy flow connecting every room. An oversized kitchen is perfect for your cooking needs and leads you straight into the secluded, private backyard. Large bedrooms, modern bathrooms a spacious laundry room and oversized attached garage ensure this home is just as practical as it is beautiful. Welcome to High Point, one of West Seattle's most desirable neighborhoods!

- Layout: 1st Floor Family Room, Den, Laundry, Bathroom Garage. 2nd Floor: Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Office Area, Bathroom. 3rd Floor: Master Bedroom & Bathroom, 2 Bedrooms, Bathroom.
- Custom Closet, Shelving & Storage throughout the Home
- Close to Parks, Library, WS Junction and Downtown Seattle
- 2 Full Bathrooms & 2 Half Bathrooms.

**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

#5021 www.rent253.com

(RLNE5205524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 SW Graham St have any available units?
2806 SW Graham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 SW Graham St have?
Some of 2806 SW Graham St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 SW Graham St currently offering any rent specials?
2806 SW Graham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 SW Graham St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 SW Graham St is pet friendly.
Does 2806 SW Graham St offer parking?
Yes, 2806 SW Graham St offers parking.
Does 2806 SW Graham St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2806 SW Graham St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 SW Graham St have a pool?
No, 2806 SW Graham St does not have a pool.
Does 2806 SW Graham St have accessible units?
No, 2806 SW Graham St does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 SW Graham St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 SW Graham St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Boxcar
975 John St
Seattle, WA 98109
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University