Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Ideally Located & Fully Furnished Lake City Condo - Available Now!

2805 NE 125th St #205

Welcome to Lakehurst in Lake City, Seattle, Washington! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom retro chic fully furnished condominium in the heart of Lake City. Come move-in ready for a no-hassle home! Easily access and walk to the Lake City Seattle Public Library, restaurants, Elliott Bay Public Houses & Brewery, Dick's Drive-In, and your neighborhood Bartell Drugs. Situated in an ideally located neighborhood in Lake City, The Lakehurst Condominiums offers many activities while remaining conveniently close to I-5, and Lake City Way NE/WA-522. 10 minutes to Green Lake and 15 minutes to the University of Washington. * This unit comes with 1 reserved parking space plus balcony off your living room and overlooking a territorial view. $1800/$1800 security deposit, tenant pays electric, WSG is included in rent. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



