Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2805 NE 125th St

2805 Northeast 125th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Northeast 125th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Ideally Located & Fully Furnished Lake City Condo - Available Now!
2805 NE 125th St #205
Welcome to Lakehurst in Lake City, Seattle, Washington! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom retro chic fully furnished condominium in the heart of Lake City. Come move-in ready for a no-hassle home! Easily access and walk to the Lake City Seattle Public Library, restaurants, Elliott Bay Public Houses & Brewery, Dick's Drive-In, and your neighborhood Bartell Drugs. Situated in an ideally located neighborhood in Lake City, The Lakehurst Condominiums offers many activities while remaining conveniently close to I-5, and Lake City Way NE/WA-522. 10 minutes to Green Lake and 15 minutes to the University of Washington. * This unit comes with 1 reserved parking space plus balcony off your living room and overlooking a territorial view. $1800/$1800 security deposit, tenant pays electric, WSG is included in rent. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5503328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 NE 125th St have any available units?
2805 NE 125th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2805 NE 125th St currently offering any rent specials?
2805 NE 125th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 NE 125th St pet-friendly?
No, 2805 NE 125th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2805 NE 125th St offer parking?
Yes, 2805 NE 125th St offers parking.
Does 2805 NE 125th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 NE 125th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 NE 125th St have a pool?
No, 2805 NE 125th St does not have a pool.
Does 2805 NE 125th St have accessible units?
No, 2805 NE 125th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 NE 125th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 NE 125th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 NE 125th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 NE 125th St does not have units with air conditioning.

