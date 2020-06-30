All apartments in Seattle
2751 NE 96th St
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

2751 NE 96th St

2751 Northeast 96th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2751 Northeast 96th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2751 NE 96th St Available 11/01/19 Updated 2 BR/1.75 BA Home in Quiet Location (Wedgwood) - This beautiful 2 bedroom/1.75 bath home is located on a quiet side street in Wedgwood. Easy access to 1-5, Metro transit, shopping, groceries, restaurants, cafes, and great schools. Living/dining room features cozy gas fireplace. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove, and ample cabinet space. Spacious light filled family room has sliding glass doors leading to deck and patio perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Over-sized lot features private backyard with mature trees, and beautiful landscaping. Newly remodeled three quarter bath and office space conveniently located next to to family room. Two bedrooms and full bath are located off the hallway on the same level. New paint. Hardwood flooring throughout. Vinyl in kitchen and bath. Gas heat. Large storage area. Garage and two additional driveway parking spaces. Owner pays for pruning & trimming. Tenant pays for monthly weeding and lawn service. Terms: 1st & 1-month security deposit. Available November 1. Minimum Lease Length 1-year. 2-year lease preferred. Tenant pays all utilities. NO SMOKING PLEASE. PETS CASE BY CASE: 1 CAT OR 1 SMALL DOG LESS THAN 25 POUNDS. Screening Fee is $43.00 per adult applicant.
Listed & managed by CHEL NW REALTY LLC.

(RLNE5219857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2751 NE 96th St have any available units?
2751 NE 96th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2751 NE 96th St have?
Some of 2751 NE 96th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2751 NE 96th St currently offering any rent specials?
2751 NE 96th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2751 NE 96th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2751 NE 96th St is pet friendly.
Does 2751 NE 96th St offer parking?
Yes, 2751 NE 96th St offers parking.
Does 2751 NE 96th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2751 NE 96th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2751 NE 96th St have a pool?
No, 2751 NE 96th St does not have a pool.
Does 2751 NE 96th St have accessible units?
No, 2751 NE 96th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2751 NE 96th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2751 NE 96th St does not have units with dishwashers.

