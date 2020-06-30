Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2751 NE 96th St Available 11/01/19 Updated 2 BR/1.75 BA Home in Quiet Location (Wedgwood) - This beautiful 2 bedroom/1.75 bath home is located on a quiet side street in Wedgwood. Easy access to 1-5, Metro transit, shopping, groceries, restaurants, cafes, and great schools. Living/dining room features cozy gas fireplace. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove, and ample cabinet space. Spacious light filled family room has sliding glass doors leading to deck and patio perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Over-sized lot features private backyard with mature trees, and beautiful landscaping. Newly remodeled three quarter bath and office space conveniently located next to to family room. Two bedrooms and full bath are located off the hallway on the same level. New paint. Hardwood flooring throughout. Vinyl in kitchen and bath. Gas heat. Large storage area. Garage and two additional driveway parking spaces. Owner pays for pruning & trimming. Tenant pays for monthly weeding and lawn service. Terms: 1st & 1-month security deposit. Available November 1. Minimum Lease Length 1-year. 2-year lease preferred. Tenant pays all utilities. NO SMOKING PLEASE. PETS CASE BY CASE: 1 CAT OR 1 SMALL DOG LESS THAN 25 POUNDS. Screening Fee is $43.00 per adult applicant.

https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2019/07/Notice-To-Applicants-07.2019.pdf

Listed & managed by CHEL NW REALTY LLC.



(RLNE5219857)