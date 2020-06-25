2748 Southwest Holden Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Quality craftsmanship radiates from this beautiful dwelling. Walls of windows allow natural light to showcase the chef's kitchen with gleaming quartz countertops plus breakfast bar. House has 3 bedroom and 2.25 bathroom, master bedroom with spa-inspired bath, modern tiles, quartz vanity, double sinks & walk-in closet. Lots of off street parking. Easy access to parks, Alki Beach, and athletic fields. No HOA.



No Pets Allowed



