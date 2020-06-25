All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

2748 Southwest Holden Street

2748 SW Holden St · No Longer Available
Location

2748 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA 98126
Genesee

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Quality craftsmanship radiates from this beautiful dwelling. Walls of windows allow natural light to showcase the chef's kitchen with gleaming quartz countertops plus breakfast bar. House has 3 bedroom and 2.25 bathroom, master bedroom with spa-inspired bath, modern tiles, quartz vanity, double sinks & walk-in closet. Lots of off street parking. Easy access to parks, Alki Beach, and athletic fields. No HOA.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2748-sw-holden-st-7-seattle-wa-98126-usa/3b6dd926-7b66-42ea-b610-3df7fc2ae67e

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2748 Southwest Holden Street have any available units?
2748 Southwest Holden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2748 Southwest Holden Street have?
Some of 2748 Southwest Holden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2748 Southwest Holden Street currently offering any rent specials?
2748 Southwest Holden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2748 Southwest Holden Street pet-friendly?
No, 2748 Southwest Holden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2748 Southwest Holden Street offer parking?
Yes, 2748 Southwest Holden Street offers parking.
Does 2748 Southwest Holden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2748 Southwest Holden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2748 Southwest Holden Street have a pool?
No, 2748 Southwest Holden Street does not have a pool.
Does 2748 Southwest Holden Street have accessible units?
No, 2748 Southwest Holden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2748 Southwest Holden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2748 Southwest Holden Street has units with dishwashers.
