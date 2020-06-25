All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2702 4th Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2702 4th Ave W
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

2702 4th Ave W

2702 4th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2702 4th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
2702 4th Ave W Available 06/01/20 Beautiful home in North Queen Anne! - Short distance to everything Queen Anne with Northeast views. Expansive windows and French Doors combine with timeless details. Exquisitely landscaped with minimal maintenance. The large open living areas are perfect for entertaining with a remodeled kitchen and multiple decks. Live lavishly with a master suite with multiple walk in closets and spa like 5 piece bath covered in marble. A private theater is there to enjoy along with an attached garage and additional parking spaces. First + last + security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. Subject to change depending on strength of application. 12 month minimum lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3777390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 4th Ave W have any available units?
2702 4th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 4th Ave W have?
Some of 2702 4th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 4th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2702 4th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 4th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 2702 4th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2702 4th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 2702 4th Ave W offers parking.
Does 2702 4th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 4th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 4th Ave W have a pool?
No, 2702 4th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2702 4th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2702 4th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 4th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 4th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University