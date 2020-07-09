All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2649 NW 56th ST #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2649 NW 56th ST #A
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

2649 NW 56th ST #A

2649 Northwest 56th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2649 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2649 NW 56th ST #A Available 05/31/20 LUXURY 3 BED BALLARD TOWNHOME FOR RENT W GARAGE & EASY COMMUTE! - **$3195 per month rent; Available June 2020; 12-24 month lease preferred**
**3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1500 SF; Garage; Fireplace; High end finishes**
**Pets accepted on a case by case basis; Utilities not included**
**First month's rent ($3195) and security deposit ($2500) due upon move in**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This home offers charming, high end, like new, spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom living space in the heart of Ballard. Home was just built in 2013 and is in like-new condition. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Home is in the Ballard residential area providing a great, quiet neighborhood perfect for kids to roam and adults to take a walk while also being blocks away from dining, entertainment, and shopping. Home is in great condition with no problems. Home has large windows and vaulted ceilings that provide great natural light. Fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the space and is great for entertaining. Kitchen has been well maintained and is clean and has all the amenities needed including granite counter tops, SS appliances, and large, seamless sink. 1 car garage has internal entrance and has automatic door opener for easy access. Home has nice back deck and small, private yard area perfect for BBQing or for pets.

Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit would be required for each pet. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside while being far enough off of main road to provide peace and quiet. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Ballard area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:
-Adams Elementary; Salmon Bay School
-Whitman Middle School
-Ballard High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Washington, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union, Green Lake, and Hiram Chittenden Locks all very close!
-Woodland Park, Discovery Park, Golden Gardens Park, Gas Works Park, Ballard Playgound
-Downtown Ballard, Woodland Park Zoo, Interbay, Lots of Waterfront walks!
-Interbay Golf Complex, Jefferson Golf, Jackson Park Golf, Sand Point CC & Golf.

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call today for a showing!

(RLNE2354121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 NW 56th ST #A have any available units?
2649 NW 56th ST #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2649 NW 56th ST #A have?
Some of 2649 NW 56th ST #A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2649 NW 56th ST #A currently offering any rent specials?
2649 NW 56th ST #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 NW 56th ST #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2649 NW 56th ST #A is pet friendly.
Does 2649 NW 56th ST #A offer parking?
Yes, 2649 NW 56th ST #A offers parking.
Does 2649 NW 56th ST #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2649 NW 56th ST #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 NW 56th ST #A have a pool?
No, 2649 NW 56th ST #A does not have a pool.
Does 2649 NW 56th ST #A have accessible units?
No, 2649 NW 56th ST #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 NW 56th ST #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2649 NW 56th ST #A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Common Summit
1722 Summit Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University