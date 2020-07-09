Amenities

2649 NW 56th ST #A Available 05/31/20 LUXURY 3 BED BALLARD TOWNHOME FOR RENT W GARAGE & EASY COMMUTE! - **$3195 per month rent; Available June 2020; 12-24 month lease preferred**

**3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1500 SF; Garage; Fireplace; High end finishes**

**Pets accepted on a case by case basis; Utilities not included**

**First month's rent ($3195) and security deposit ($2500) due upon move in**

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This home offers charming, high end, like new, spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom living space in the heart of Ballard. Home was just built in 2013 and is in like-new condition. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Home is in the Ballard residential area providing a great, quiet neighborhood perfect for kids to roam and adults to take a walk while also being blocks away from dining, entertainment, and shopping. Home is in great condition with no problems. Home has large windows and vaulted ceilings that provide great natural light. Fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the space and is great for entertaining. Kitchen has been well maintained and is clean and has all the amenities needed including granite counter tops, SS appliances, and large, seamless sink. 1 car garage has internal entrance and has automatic door opener for easy access. Home has nice back deck and small, private yard area perfect for BBQing or for pets.



Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit would be required for each pet. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside while being far enough off of main road to provide peace and quiet. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Ballard area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:

-Adams Elementary; Salmon Bay School

-Whitman Middle School

-Ballard High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union, Green Lake, and Hiram Chittenden Locks all very close!

-Woodland Park, Discovery Park, Golden Gardens Park, Gas Works Park, Ballard Playgound

-Downtown Ballard, Woodland Park Zoo, Interbay, Lots of Waterfront walks!

-Interbay Golf Complex, Jefferson Golf, Jackson Park Golf, Sand Point CC & Golf.



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call today for a showing!



