2632 38th Ave W

Magnolia Mid-Century house with views of Mt. Baker, the City, Space Needle, & Mt. Rainier! Secure, level entry with patio and well maintained Koi pond/water feature. Officially a 3 bedroom house but 4th room could be easily converted to 4th bedroom. Main level features large master suite with 5 piece, fully tiled bathroom, living room with large wall of windows, fireplace, hardwood floors, powder room, dining room, and Chefs kitchen with quaint breakfast nook. Daylight lower level features two bedrooms, one bathroom, recreational family room, spacious laundry room, and very large storage area/workshop. Hot tub included on lower deck, and attached two car garage for level entry into the house. Perfect family home in coveted neighborhood!



*Renters insurance required*