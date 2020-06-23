All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 13 2019 at 8:49 AM

2632 38th Ave W

2632 38th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2632 38th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Magnolia Mid-Century house with views of Mt. Baker, the City, Space Needle, & Mt. Rainier! Secure, level entry with patio and well maintained Koi pond/water feature. Officially a 3 bedroom house but 4th room could be easily converted to 4th bedroom. Main level features large master suite with 5 piece, fully tiled bathroom, living room with large wall of windows, fireplace, hardwood floors, powder room, dining room, and Chefs kitchen with quaint breakfast nook. Daylight lower level features two bedrooms, one bathroom, recreational family room, spacious laundry room, and very large storage area/workshop. Hot tub included on lower deck, and attached two car garage for level entry into the house. Perfect family home in coveted neighborhood!

*Renters insurance required*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 38th Ave W have any available units?
2632 38th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 38th Ave W have?
Some of 2632 38th Ave W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 38th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2632 38th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 38th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 2632 38th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2632 38th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 2632 38th Ave W offers parking.
Does 2632 38th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 38th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 38th Ave W have a pool?
No, 2632 38th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2632 38th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2632 38th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 38th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 38th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
