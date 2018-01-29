2627 NW 56th St Unit A

Amenities

Townhouse in Seattle Ballard -

Sunny townhome in the heart of Ballard. Main floor has kitchen/living/dining area with hardwood floors, fireplace, and balcony. A bath off the living area. Upstairs, find 2 sunny bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, full bath and laundry room. Lower level has 3rd bed with private bath and slider to a lovely fenced yard. New paint and carpet throughout. Easy access to public transit and downtown Seattle. Blocks to Ballard Locks, new Nordic Museum, restaurants, shopping, movies, or a Sunday trip to the Ballard Farmers Market! A 98 walkscore



No Pets Allowed



