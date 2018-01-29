All apartments in Seattle
2627 NW 56th St Unit A
Last updated June 7 2019

2627 NW 56th St Unit A

2627 Northwest 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2627 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Townhouse in Seattle Ballard -
Sunny townhome in the heart of Ballard. Main floor has kitchen/living/dining area with hardwood floors, fireplace, and balcony. A bath off the living area. Upstairs, find 2 sunny bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, full bath and laundry room. Lower level has 3rd bed with private bath and slider to a lovely fenced yard. New paint and carpet throughout. Easy access to public transit and downtown Seattle. Blocks to Ballard Locks, new Nordic Museum, restaurants, shopping, movies, or a Sunday trip to the Ballard Farmers Market! A 98 walkscore

Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/a9dcbf0034

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4806806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 NW 56th St Unit A have any available units?
2627 NW 56th St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 NW 56th St Unit A have?
Some of 2627 NW 56th St Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 NW 56th St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2627 NW 56th St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 NW 56th St Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 2627 NW 56th St Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2627 NW 56th St Unit A offer parking?
No, 2627 NW 56th St Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2627 NW 56th St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 NW 56th St Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 NW 56th St Unit A have a pool?
No, 2627 NW 56th St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2627 NW 56th St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2627 NW 56th St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 NW 56th St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 NW 56th St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
