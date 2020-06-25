2607 4th Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Queen Anne Home - Available Now - Set high on a hill overlooking Fremont, a front patio greets you to this updated 3-bedroom, 3-bath home! Hardwood floors, spacious living room with gas fireplace, dining room, and updated kitchen. High end stainless appliances, room to eat-in, six-burner gas range, and access to a roomy deck...perfect for entertaining or BBQs! Master suite on the upper level with attached bath and sitting area, or office. Main level features another bedroom and bath. Lower level offers third bedroom, small kitchen, bathroom, as well as access to the garage and large storage area. Updated systems include on-demand tankless water heater and a mini-split for heating and cooling in the master bedroom. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Landscaping and yard is maintained by the owner. So sit back and relax!



Enjoy easy access to Aurora-99, Dexter Ave, South Lake Union, Amazon campus, Downtown Seattle, Fremont, and Queen Anne. Enabled for Sono speakers and Arlo home security, with internet.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



#avenueoneresidential #queenannerentals #queenanneforlease



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5023702)