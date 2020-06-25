All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2607 4th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2607 4th Ave N
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

2607 4th Ave N

2607 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2607 4th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Queen Anne Home - Available Now - Set high on a hill overlooking Fremont, a front patio greets you to this updated 3-bedroom, 3-bath home! Hardwood floors, spacious living room with gas fireplace, dining room, and updated kitchen. High end stainless appliances, room to eat-in, six-burner gas range, and access to a roomy deck...perfect for entertaining or BBQs! Master suite on the upper level with attached bath and sitting area, or office. Main level features another bedroom and bath. Lower level offers third bedroom, small kitchen, bathroom, as well as access to the garage and large storage area. Updated systems include on-demand tankless water heater and a mini-split for heating and cooling in the master bedroom. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Landscaping and yard is maintained by the owner. So sit back and relax!

Enjoy easy access to Aurora-99, Dexter Ave, South Lake Union, Amazon campus, Downtown Seattle, Fremont, and Queen Anne. Enabled for Sono speakers and Arlo home security, with internet.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #queenannerentals #queenanneforlease

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5023702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 4th Ave N have any available units?
2607 4th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 4th Ave N have?
Some of 2607 4th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 4th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2607 4th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 4th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2607 4th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2607 4th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2607 4th Ave N offers parking.
Does 2607 4th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 4th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 4th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2607 4th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2607 4th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2607 4th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 4th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 4th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verve
2720 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University