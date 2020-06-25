2604 Mayfair Ave N

Amenities

Charming large 2 bed apt with fantastic view located on a quiet Queen Anne street! Recently updated with newly remodeled kitchen and appliances. Personal washer and dryer in unit. Walking distances to Maryfair Park, Seattle Pacific university and local neighborhood shops. Close to public transporation and easy access to highway 99. Near Fremont, Lake union and Ballard. Cat and dog okay with deposit. No smoking in unit or on property. $2400 - Call 425-531-3334 for a viewing today.



(RLNE4788090)