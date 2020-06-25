All apartments in Seattle
2604 Mayfair Ave N
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

2604 Mayfair Ave N

2604 Mayfair Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Mayfair Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming large 2 bed apt with fantastic view located on a quiet Queen Anne street! Recently updated with newly remodeled kitchen and appliances. Personal washer and dryer in unit. Walking distances to Maryfair Park, Seattle Pacific university and local neighborhood shops. Close to public transporation and easy access to highway 99. Near Fremont, Lake union and Ballard. Cat and dog okay with deposit. No smoking in unit or on property. $2400 - Call 425-531-3334 for a viewing today.

(RLNE4788090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Mayfair Ave N have any available units?
2604 Mayfair Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2604 Mayfair Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Mayfair Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Mayfair Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 Mayfair Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2604 Mayfair Ave N offer parking?
No, 2604 Mayfair Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2604 Mayfair Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 Mayfair Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Mayfair Ave N have a pool?
No, 2604 Mayfair Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Mayfair Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2604 Mayfair Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Mayfair Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Mayfair Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 Mayfair Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 Mayfair Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
