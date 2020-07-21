2552 38th Ave W

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool table game room

Available furnished! Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom incredible view home! Main level has an open floor plan with a beautiful gourmet kitchen with eating nook, living and dining room spaces, 3 bedrooms including the master suite with its own private bath and walk-in closet, and 2nd bath on this level as well. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Bedrooms are carpeted. The lower level has an additional bedroom and bath along with a family/media/game room. Pool table can stay! Don’t miss breathtaking, iconic Seattle views from almost every room-skyline, Space needle/Downtown, Mt. Rainier to Mt. Baker, and Elliot Bay. French doors flow to several levels of large decks all with views-excellent for entertaining. Front outdoor patio area with BBQ too. Large fully fenced back yard. Has an attached two car garage. Walking distance to Magnolia Village and Catherine Blaine K-8 school. Wonderful neighborhood with great neighbors!



Terms:1st month’s rent, last month's rent, and $6500 security deposit. 12+ month lease. 3:1 income ratio. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. Non-smoking. Pets allowed.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



