Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:55 PM

2552 38th Ave W

2552 38th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2552 38th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool table
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Available furnished! Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom incredible view home! Main level has an open floor plan with a beautiful gourmet kitchen with eating nook, living and dining room spaces, 3 bedrooms including the master suite with its own private bath and walk-in closet, and 2nd bath on this level as well. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Bedrooms are carpeted. The lower level has an additional bedroom and bath along with a family/media/game room. Pool table can stay! Don’t miss breathtaking, iconic Seattle views from almost every room-skyline, Space needle/Downtown, Mt. Rainier to Mt. Baker, and Elliot Bay. French doors flow to several levels of large decks all with views-excellent for entertaining. Front outdoor patio area with BBQ too. Large fully fenced back yard. Has an attached two car garage. Walking distance to Magnolia Village and Catherine Blaine K-8 school. Wonderful neighborhood with great neighbors!

Terms:1st month’s rent, last month's rent, and $6500 security deposit. 12+ month lease. 3:1 income ratio. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. Non-smoking. Pets allowed.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 38th Ave W have any available units?
2552 38th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2552 38th Ave W have?
Some of 2552 38th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 38th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2552 38th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 38th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 2552 38th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2552 38th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 2552 38th Ave W offers parking.
Does 2552 38th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 38th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 38th Ave W have a pool?
No, 2552 38th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2552 38th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2552 38th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 38th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2552 38th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
