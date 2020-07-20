Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2530 15th Ave. W. #302 Available 05/16/19 Primo Location! - 2530 15th Ave. W.

Fabulous 644 sf studio/1 bath unit with open floor plan and great bedroom nook. Plenty of closet space and an updated kitchen/bathroom. New full size W/D. Personal patio and xtra large storage closet are a bonus. Secure entry & garage parking. Steps from Queen Anne, Magnolia & Ballard neighborhoods. Nearby treasures, Whole Foods Market, Allegro Coffee Company, Coffeemind Queen Anne and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Terentino Catering, Americano and Time 4 Pho. $1275 security deposit, $75 for WSG/Parking, $315 plus pet rent w/approval by owner and $40 app fee p/p.



