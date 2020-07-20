All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

2530 15th Ave. W. #302

2530 15th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2530 15th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2530 15th Ave. W. #302 Available 05/16/19 Primo Location! - 2530 15th Ave. W.
Fabulous 644 sf studio/1 bath unit with open floor plan and great bedroom nook. Plenty of closet space and an updated kitchen/bathroom. New full size W/D. Personal patio and xtra large storage closet are a bonus. Secure entry & garage parking. Steps from Queen Anne, Magnolia & Ballard neighborhoods. Nearby treasures, Whole Foods Market, Allegro Coffee Company, Coffeemind Queen Anne and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Terentino Catering, Americano and Time 4 Pho. $1275 security deposit, $75 for WSG/Parking, $315 plus pet rent w/approval by owner and $40 app fee p/p.

(RLNE4073721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 15th Ave. W. #302 have any available units?
2530 15th Ave. W. #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 15th Ave. W. #302 have?
Some of 2530 15th Ave. W. #302's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 15th Ave. W. #302 currently offering any rent specials?
2530 15th Ave. W. #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 15th Ave. W. #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 15th Ave. W. #302 is pet friendly.
Does 2530 15th Ave. W. #302 offer parking?
Yes, 2530 15th Ave. W. #302 offers parking.
Does 2530 15th Ave. W. #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 15th Ave. W. #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 15th Ave. W. #302 have a pool?
No, 2530 15th Ave. W. #302 does not have a pool.
Does 2530 15th Ave. W. #302 have accessible units?
No, 2530 15th Ave. W. #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 15th Ave. W. #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 15th Ave. W. #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
