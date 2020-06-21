All apartments in Seattle
2516 E Denny Way #B

2516 E Denny Way · (425) 209-0252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2516 E Denny Way, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2516 E Denny Way #B · Avail. Jul 7

$2,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2516 E Denny Way #B Available 07/07/20 Seattle Townhouse....... -
This wonderful 2006 townhouse is located in a quiet neighborhood. The spacious master bedroom and master bathroom with skylight occupy the upper level of this unit. The main level features an open floor plan. The kitchen has SS appliances and looks out over the dining area and family room. The lower level has the second bedroom and second bath. The outside fenced-in tiled patio is perfect for entertaining. The unit comes with one parking spot and plenty of street parking. This unit has a walking score of 85 with Seattle U and Capitol Hill. Only a short drive or bus ride to UW, Downtown Seattle, Madison Park and Lake Washington. No smoking and pets on approval only.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $9,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5834916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 E Denny Way #B have any available units?
2516 E Denny Way #B has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2516 E Denny Way #B currently offering any rent specials?
2516 E Denny Way #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 E Denny Way #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 E Denny Way #B is pet friendly.
Does 2516 E Denny Way #B offer parking?
Yes, 2516 E Denny Way #B does offer parking.
Does 2516 E Denny Way #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 E Denny Way #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 E Denny Way #B have a pool?
No, 2516 E Denny Way #B does not have a pool.
Does 2516 E Denny Way #B have accessible units?
No, 2516 E Denny Way #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 E Denny Way #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 E Denny Way #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 E Denny Way #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 E Denny Way #B does not have units with air conditioning.
