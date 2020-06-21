Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2516 E Denny Way #B Available 07/07/20 Seattle Townhouse....... -

This wonderful 2006 townhouse is located in a quiet neighborhood. The spacious master bedroom and master bathroom with skylight occupy the upper level of this unit. The main level features an open floor plan. The kitchen has SS appliances and looks out over the dining area and family room. The lower level has the second bedroom and second bath. The outside fenced-in tiled patio is perfect for entertaining. The unit comes with one parking spot and plenty of street parking. This unit has a walking score of 85 with Seattle U and Capitol Hill. Only a short drive or bus ride to UW, Downtown Seattle, Madison Park and Lake Washington. No smoking and pets on approval only.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $9,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



