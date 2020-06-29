2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Top floor 1BD/1BA unit available at Edge Apartments.



Updated unit featuring stainless steel appliances and abundant counter space in open concept kitchen. Perfect for cooking and entertaining, this unit feels much bigger than its square footage. Eastern facing view and private balcony provides for a sunrise view with cool summer evenings. Designated space for dining room or office and large hallway storage closet.



This is a clean and cozy unit with all the right upgrades. Schedule your showing today!



Up to 2 pets allowed. $50/ month pet rent (no weight or breed restrictions/ no pet deposit)

Utilities: W/S/G is a flat $50/ month fee per person - Electricity paid separately

Application: $40 application fee per person over the age of 18

The Edge Apartments are located in prime Magnolia location.

Close to Downtown Seattle, Ballard, Interbay and Magnolia with adjacent walking and bike trails. Plenty of restaurants nearby including the waterfront Palisade, Mulleady's Irish Pub, and Blue Heron. 5 minutes to QFC and Whole Foods.

Near multiple parks, including Interbay golf course and Discovery Park!

Community BBQ & patio in addition to private balcony.