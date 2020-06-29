All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10
Last updated January 18 2020 at 5:54 AM

2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10

2515 Thorndyke Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2515 Thorndyke Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Top floor 1BD/1BA unit available at Edge Apartments.

Updated unit featuring stainless steel appliances and abundant counter space in open concept kitchen. Perfect for cooking and entertaining, this unit feels much bigger than its square footage. Eastern facing view and private balcony provides for a sunrise view with cool summer evenings. Designated space for dining room or office and large hallway storage closet.

This is a clean and cozy unit with all the right upgrades. Schedule your showing today!

Up to 2 pets allowed. $50/ month pet rent (no weight or breed restrictions/ no pet deposit)
Utilities: W/S/G is a flat $50/ month fee per person - Electricity paid separately
Application: $40 application fee per person over the age of 18
The Edge Apartments are located in prime Magnolia location.
Close to Downtown Seattle, Ballard, Interbay and Magnolia with adjacent walking and bike trails. Plenty of restaurants nearby including the waterfront Palisade, Mulleady's Irish Pub, and Blue Heron. 5 minutes to QFC and Whole Foods.
Near multiple parks, including Interbay golf course and Discovery Park!
Community BBQ & patio in addition to private balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 have any available units?
2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 have?
Some of 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 offers parking.
Does 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 have a pool?
No, 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 have accessible units?
No, 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 10 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Infinity
1414 10th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl
Seattle, WA 98101
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
Nine and Pine Apartments
1601 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
708 Uptown
708 6th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University