All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2513 13th Avenue West - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2513 13th Avenue West - 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2513 13th Avenue West - 3

2513 13th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2513 13th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This delightful unit is located in a gorgeous Queen Anne 4-Plex. With south facing windows, views of Elliot bay
The kitchen has ample counter space and loads of cabinets. The pantry closet provides additional kitchen storage. Your dinning nook is adjacent to windows for a cozy breakfast or just a nice place to read.
Bedroom is cool and quiet and has a large mirrored wall closet.
The Laundry is access from a door off the Kitchen and is shared with the other adjacent Unit.
Off street parking and secure mail.
Thirteenth is mid way up the west slope of Queen Anne. Access to downtown via Gillman Ave to tenth, or Gillman Ave to Elliot makes your morning commute quick and easy.
Queen Anne four-plex purpose built in 1962. panoramic views of Elliot bay, West Seattle.
Off street parking, bright and sunny units with loads of south facing windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 13th Avenue West - 3 have any available units?
2513 13th Avenue West - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 13th Avenue West - 3 have?
Some of 2513 13th Avenue West - 3's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 13th Avenue West - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2513 13th Avenue West - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 13th Avenue West - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 13th Avenue West - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2513 13th Avenue West - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2513 13th Avenue West - 3 does offer parking.
Does 2513 13th Avenue West - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 13th Avenue West - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 13th Avenue West - 3 have a pool?
No, 2513 13th Avenue West - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2513 13th Avenue West - 3 have accessible units?
No, 2513 13th Avenue West - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 13th Avenue West - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 13th Avenue West - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Ballard Public
6450 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University