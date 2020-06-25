All apartments in Seattle
2502 Canterbury Lane East #211

Location

2502 Canterbury Lane East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 Available 06/06/20 Canterbury Shores ~ Madison Park - Available June 6th - Enjoy Lake Washington views as well as all the perks of living in desirable Madison Park! This two bedroom two bath condo has been impeccably cared for and features Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, sleek stainless and granite kitchen with built-in desk, spacious living room, and expansive deck. Large master bedroom with attached bath. Washer/Dryer in unit. Two reserved parking spots (one in garage, one outside/on-site) and storage unit included in rent. No pets and no smokers, sorry.

Sought after Canterbury Shores community features a swimming pool, dock, and is sited on three acres of prime waterfront property. Wonderful, walkable Madison Park boasts trendy restaurants, coffee shops, retail and parks...all in one of the city's prettiest lakeside settings! Enjoy easy access to Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, I-5, UW, Bellevue, and WA-520.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

For more information, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#madisonparkrentals #forleasemadisonpark #avenueoneresidential

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2658601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 have any available units?
2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 have?
Some of 2502 Canterbury Lane East #211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 pet-friendly?
No, 2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 offer parking?
Yes, 2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 offers parking.
Does 2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 have a pool?
Yes, 2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 has a pool.
Does 2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 have accessible units?
No, 2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 does not have units with dishwashers.
