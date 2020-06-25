Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool garage

2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 Available 06/06/20 Canterbury Shores ~ Madison Park - Available June 6th - Enjoy Lake Washington views as well as all the perks of living in desirable Madison Park! This two bedroom two bath condo has been impeccably cared for and features Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, sleek stainless and granite kitchen with built-in desk, spacious living room, and expansive deck. Large master bedroom with attached bath. Washer/Dryer in unit. Two reserved parking spots (one in garage, one outside/on-site) and storage unit included in rent. No pets and no smokers, sorry.



Sought after Canterbury Shores community features a swimming pool, dock, and is sited on three acres of prime waterfront property. Wonderful, walkable Madison Park boasts trendy restaurants, coffee shops, retail and parks...all in one of the city's prettiest lakeside settings! Enjoy easy access to Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, I-5, UW, Bellevue, and WA-520.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



For more information, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



#madisonparkrentals #forleasemadisonpark #avenueoneresidential



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2658601)