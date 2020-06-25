Amenities
2502 Canterbury Lane East #211 Available 06/06/20 Canterbury Shores ~ Madison Park - Available June 6th - Enjoy Lake Washington views as well as all the perks of living in desirable Madison Park! This two bedroom two bath condo has been impeccably cared for and features Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, sleek stainless and granite kitchen with built-in desk, spacious living room, and expansive deck. Large master bedroom with attached bath. Washer/Dryer in unit. Two reserved parking spots (one in garage, one outside/on-site) and storage unit included in rent. No pets and no smokers, sorry.
Sought after Canterbury Shores community features a swimming pool, dock, and is sited on three acres of prime waterfront property. Wonderful, walkable Madison Park boasts trendy restaurants, coffee shops, retail and parks...all in one of the city's prettiest lakeside settings! Enjoy easy access to Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, I-5, UW, Bellevue, and WA-520.
To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf
For more information, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.
No Pets Allowed
