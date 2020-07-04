2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5

Amenities

Westlake Union Houseboat - Available October 10th! This is a rare opportunity to lease this gorgeous houseboat located on Seattle's prestigious Lake Union, right next door to the famous Sleepless In Seattle houseboat! This luxury floating home has amazing views of the lake, Seattle city skyline, Gas Works Park, Olympic Mountains and so much more! Enjoy every inch of this spacious 1,705 square foot, impeccably renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath property! Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances and hardwood floors. Incredibly tranquil, with floor to ceiling windows and views from every room! Enjoy kayaking or paddle boarding straight from your dock! Minutes to Amazon and downtown Seattle, and the vibrant South Lake Union neighborhood, with great restaurants, nightlife, shopping and close to I-5 and Hwy 99. Don't miss this rare opportunity to live the ultimate Seattle lifestyle! Water, sewer and garbage included in your rent. One cat or one small dog under 30 lbs. welcome with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



To schedule a showing of this lovely property, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575



