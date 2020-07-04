All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5

2466 Westlake Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2466 Westlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Westlake Union Houseboat - Available October 10th! This is a rare opportunity to lease this gorgeous houseboat located on Seattle's prestigious Lake Union, right next door to the famous Sleepless In Seattle houseboat! This luxury floating home has amazing views of the lake, Seattle city skyline, Gas Works Park, Olympic Mountains and so much more! Enjoy every inch of this spacious 1,705 square foot, impeccably renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath property! Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances and hardwood floors. Incredibly tranquil, with floor to ceiling windows and views from every room! Enjoy kayaking or paddle boarding straight from your dock! Minutes to Amazon and downtown Seattle, and the vibrant South Lake Union neighborhood, with great restaurants, nightlife, shopping and close to I-5 and Hwy 99. Don't miss this rare opportunity to live the ultimate Seattle lifestyle! Water, sewer and garbage included in your rent. One cat or one small dog under 30 lbs. welcome with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

To view a virtual tour of this property, please past this URL in your browser:

https://tours.virtuance.com/1454689

To schedule a showing of this lovely property, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575

#avenueoneresidential #SeattleWaterfrontRentals #SeattleHouseboatRentals #SeattleRentals #Amazon/SLU #SeattleRentalsontheWater

(RLNE5182678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 have any available units?
2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 currently offering any rent specials?
2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 is pet friendly.
Does 2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 offer parking?
No, 2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 does not offer parking.
Does 2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 have a pool?
No, 2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 does not have a pool.
Does 2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 have accessible units?
No, 2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2466 Westlake Avenue North Unit #5 does not have units with air conditioning.

