All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2415 East Newton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2415 East Newton St
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

2415 East Newton St

2415 East Newton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Montlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2415 East Newton Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Montlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dutch Colonial 4 Bedroom Home! - Come check out this beautiful Dutch Colonial home in Mountlake, just a 15 minute drive from the University District ! Built in 1925 this 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house is complete with hardwood floors through. Formal dining room and remodeled kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, microwave and lots of cabinet space. Enjoy your wood burning fire place in the spacious family room with natural light pouring in from large windows. Lush gardens and back yard patio is perfect for entertaining guests! Additional storage available in the detached garage in the back yard. Washer and dryer located in the basement. Street parking available, tenant pays all utilities. No pets or smoking please!

Give Quorum a Call Today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4867510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 East Newton St have any available units?
2415 East Newton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 East Newton St have?
Some of 2415 East Newton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 East Newton St currently offering any rent specials?
2415 East Newton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 East Newton St pet-friendly?
No, 2415 East Newton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2415 East Newton St offer parking?
Yes, 2415 East Newton St offers parking.
Does 2415 East Newton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 East Newton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 East Newton St have a pool?
No, 2415 East Newton St does not have a pool.
Does 2415 East Newton St have accessible units?
No, 2415 East Newton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 East Newton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 East Newton St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
Gatsby
1145 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
The Cobb
1301 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University