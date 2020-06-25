2415 East Newton St

Amenities

Dutch Colonial 4 Bedroom Home! - Come check out this beautiful Dutch Colonial home in Mountlake, just a 15 minute drive from the University District ! Built in 1925 this 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house is complete with hardwood floors through. Formal dining room and remodeled kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, microwave and lots of cabinet space. Enjoy your wood burning fire place in the spacious family room with natural light pouring in from large windows. Lush gardens and back yard patio is perfect for entertaining guests! Additional storage available in the detached garage in the back yard. Washer and dryer located in the basement. Street parking available, tenant pays all utilities. No pets or smoking please!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4867510)