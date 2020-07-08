2414 Alki Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking elevator volleyball court

Alki Beach neighborhood. Across from volley ball beach. Directly across the street from Alki Beach. This building has a second floor, 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment with a water view, renting for $1995.00 and is ready to for move in! Located across the street from Alki Beach volleyball courts, these units have AMAZING PUGET SOUND VIEWS from their patio/ decks. Each unit also has its own washer/dryer, dishwasher and wood burning fireplace and assigned parking spot. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. We offer a 6 month's lease, then it's month to month for no additional charge. No application fee. Sorry, we do not allow pets. This building does not have an elevator. Call Alki Property Management, LLC at 206-932-3000 for more information.



Terms: We have a six month lease, and then it becomes a month to month rental agreement. Please call 206-932-3000 for more information.