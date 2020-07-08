All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2414 Alki Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2414 Alki Ave SW
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:15 AM

2414 Alki Ave SW

2414 Alki Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2414 Alki Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
volleyball court
Alki Beach neighborhood. Across from volley ball beach. Directly across the street from Alki Beach. This building has a second floor, 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment with a water view, renting for $1995.00 and is ready to for move in! Located across the street from Alki Beach volleyball courts, these units have AMAZING PUGET SOUND VIEWS from their patio/ decks. Each unit also has its own washer/dryer, dishwasher and wood burning fireplace and assigned parking spot. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. We offer a 6 month's lease, then it's month to month for no additional charge. No application fee. Sorry, we do not allow pets. This building does not have an elevator. Call Alki Property Management, LLC at 206-932-3000 for more information.

Terms: We have a six month lease, and then it becomes a month to month rental agreement. Please call 206-932-3000 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Alki Ave SW have any available units?
2414 Alki Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 Alki Ave SW have?
Some of 2414 Alki Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Alki Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Alki Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Alki Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 2414 Alki Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2414 Alki Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 2414 Alki Ave SW offers parking.
Does 2414 Alki Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 Alki Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Alki Ave SW have a pool?
No, 2414 Alki Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Alki Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 2414 Alki Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Alki Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 Alki Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Union Arms Apartments
614 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Axis
123 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University