Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Traditional 1912 farmhouse style home, 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms corner lot with far-reaching views to Lake Washington.



Unit features

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Wood burning fireplace

- Carpeting throughout

- Washer + Dryer

- Basement

- Balcony

- Porch

- Detached garage.



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Vios Cafe & Marketplace, Monsoon Seattle, Belle Epicurean Bakery, Pagliacci Pizza, and many more.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 2400 E Helen St, Seattle, King, Washington, 98112



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2400-E-Helen-St-Seattle-WA-98112



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co

unitId: 7mrchoige7i7loq0



(RLNE5776355)