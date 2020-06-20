Amenities
Traditional 1912 farmhouse style home, 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms corner lot with far-reaching views to Lake Washington.
Unit features
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Wood burning fireplace
- Carpeting throughout
- Washer + Dryer
- Basement
- Balcony
- Porch
- Detached garage.
Near multiple stores and restaurants including Vios Cafe & Marketplace, Monsoon Seattle, Belle Epicurean Bakery, Pagliacci Pizza, and many more.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 2400 E Helen St, Seattle, King, Washington, 98112
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2400-E-Helen-St-Seattle-WA-98112
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
