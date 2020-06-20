All apartments in Seattle
2400 E Helen St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

2400 E Helen St

2400 East Helen Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2400 East Helen Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,259

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Traditional 1912 farmhouse style home, 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms corner lot with far-reaching views to Lake Washington.

Unit features
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Wood burning fireplace
- Carpeting throughout
- Washer + Dryer
- Basement
- Balcony
- Porch
- Detached garage.

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Vios Cafe & Marketplace, Monsoon Seattle, Belle Epicurean Bakery, Pagliacci Pizza, and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 2400 E Helen St, Seattle, King, Washington, 98112

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2400-E-Helen-St-Seattle-WA-98112

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: 7mrchoige7i7loq0

(RLNE5776355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 E Helen St have any available units?
2400 E Helen St has a unit available for $3,259 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 E Helen St have?
Some of 2400 E Helen St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 E Helen St currently offering any rent specials?
2400 E Helen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 E Helen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 E Helen St is pet friendly.
Does 2400 E Helen St offer parking?
Yes, 2400 E Helen St does offer parking.
Does 2400 E Helen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 E Helen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 E Helen St have a pool?
No, 2400 E Helen St does not have a pool.
Does 2400 E Helen St have accessible units?
No, 2400 E Helen St does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 E Helen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 E Helen St has units with dishwashers.
