Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:13 AM

2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3

2359 48th Avenue Southwest · (206) 430-2973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2359 48th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$1,790

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
YES! We love dogs!
2359 48th Ave SW #3 grass level. Freshly restored mid-century triplex in the North Admiral district of West Seattle near Alki Beach. Walk Score 80. Freshly painted (inside and out), microwave oven, dishwasher, reconditioned original woodwork and tile. On bus line, near Alki Beach, parks, restaurants, markets, shopping and more. Only minutes from freeways or downtown. Grassy front yard and gardening areas. Conscientious and responsive management. Off street exclusive parking, on site laundry and 100 SF large private storage area 10'x10'=100 SF. call 206 430-2973. $35 Credit check and background screen, $150 non-refundable painting fee plus first month's rent deposit. No smokers or smoking allowed on property. Please CALL or text for fastest response 206 430-2973
2359 48th Ave SW #3 grass level. Freshly restored mid-century triplex in the North Admiral district of West Seattle near Alki Beach. Walk Score 80. Freshly painted (inside and out), microwave oven, dishwasher, reconditioned original woodwork and tile. On bus line, near Alki Beach, parks, restaurants, markets, shopping and more. Only minutes from freeways or downtown. Despite West Seattle Bridge Closure, bus lines still travel to downtown via lower level bridge which is open for mass transit. This commute = 30 minutes to downtown. Grassy front yard and gardening areas. Conscientious and responsive management. Off street exclusive parking, on site laundry and 100 SF large private storage area 10'x10'=100 SF. call 206 430-2973. $35 Credit check and background screen, $150 non-refundable painting fee plus first month's rent deposit. Dogs OK (depending on breed) No smokers or smoking allowed on property. Please CALL or text for fastest response 206 430-2973

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 have any available units?
2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 have?
Some of 2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 offers parking.
Does 2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 have a pool?
No, 2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 have accessible units?
No, 2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3 has units with dishwashers.
