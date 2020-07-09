Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Main floor duplex at 2333 Yale Ave. E. Newly remodeled. Two bedroom, one

bath. Each tenant pays for their own electric and gas bill. The combined

water sewer garbage bill is paid 40% each unit and 20% by the landlord.

Washer and dryer in downstairs utility room for use of each unit. There is

basement storage available for the upper unit. Lawn in the back is for

shared use of tenants. Garage is for this main unit. Rent is per

month. Pets negotiable. Landlord maintains yard. Please do not disturb the tenants, if interested

available 9/1/2019



kevin keefe