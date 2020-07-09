All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2333 Yale Ave E
Last updated February 16 2020 at 9:55 AM

2333 Yale Ave E

2333 Yale Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2333 Yale Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Main floor duplex at 2333 Yale Ave. E. Newly remodeled. Two bedroom, one
bath. Each tenant pays for their own electric and gas bill. The combined
water sewer garbage bill is paid 40% each unit and 20% by the landlord.
Washer and dryer in downstairs utility room for use of each unit. There is
basement storage available for the upper unit. Lawn in the back is for
shared use of tenants. Garage is for this main unit. Rent is per
month. Pets negotiable. Landlord maintains yard. Please do not disturb the tenants, if interested
available 9/1/2019

kevin keefe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Yale Ave E have any available units?
2333 Yale Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2333 Yale Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Yale Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Yale Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 2333 Yale Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2333 Yale Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 2333 Yale Ave E offers parking.
Does 2333 Yale Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 Yale Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Yale Ave E have a pool?
No, 2333 Yale Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Yale Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2333 Yale Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Yale Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Yale Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 Yale Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2333 Yale Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

