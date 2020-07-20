All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2331 46th Ave SW B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2331 46th Ave SW B
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

2331 46th Ave SW B

2331 46th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Admiral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2331 46th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
2 BEDROOM for 1 occupant - N. Admiral-W. Seattle - Property Id: 129639

2 Bedroom, for one person occupancy. Quiet, light/filled apt. in W. Seattle/No.Admiral craftsman home. 600 sq. ft. Built for my mom this charming daylight basement apt. is ideal for someone who enjoys a natural setting, garden, private patio for relaxing and entertaining, private entrance w/French doors and southern and western exposures w/views of side and back gardens. Nice sized living room and main bedroom. Additional private room, ideal for in-home office. New carpeting, newer appliances (new d/w and dryer), charming kitchen with gas stove, microwave, great cabinet space and kitchen island for work and dining. Walk-in shower, washer and dryer in unit. Efficient electric heat.
WiFi, water, sewer, garbage, Xfinity TV and ADT security system included. Ample street parking in front. 3 blocks to Admiral Junction, grocery stores, movie theatre, banks, restaurants. 1/2 block to downtown bus lines. SINGLE OCCUPANT ONLY. No pets. No smoking. References required. 206-650-0660/206-261-8182
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129639
Property Id 129639

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4952223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 46th Ave SW B have any available units?
2331 46th Ave SW B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 46th Ave SW B have?
Some of 2331 46th Ave SW B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 46th Ave SW B currently offering any rent specials?
2331 46th Ave SW B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 46th Ave SW B pet-friendly?
No, 2331 46th Ave SW B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2331 46th Ave SW B offer parking?
No, 2331 46th Ave SW B does not offer parking.
Does 2331 46th Ave SW B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 46th Ave SW B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 46th Ave SW B have a pool?
No, 2331 46th Ave SW B does not have a pool.
Does 2331 46th Ave SW B have accessible units?
No, 2331 46th Ave SW B does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 46th Ave SW B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 46th Ave SW B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University