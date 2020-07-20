2331 46th Ave SW B

Amenities

2 BEDROOM for 1 occupant - N. Admiral-W. Seattle - Property Id: 129639



2 Bedroom, for one person occupancy. Quiet, light/filled apt. in W. Seattle/No.Admiral craftsman home. 600 sq. ft. Built for my mom this charming daylight basement apt. is ideal for someone who enjoys a natural setting, garden, private patio for relaxing and entertaining, private entrance w/French doors and southern and western exposures w/views of side and back gardens. Nice sized living room and main bedroom. Additional private room, ideal for in-home office. New carpeting, newer appliances (new d/w and dryer), charming kitchen with gas stove, microwave, great cabinet space and kitchen island for work and dining. Walk-in shower, washer and dryer in unit. Efficient electric heat.

WiFi, water, sewer, garbage, Xfinity TV and ADT security system included. Ample street parking in front. 3 blocks to Admiral Junction, grocery stores, movie theatre, banks, restaurants. 1/2 block to downtown bus lines. SINGLE OCCUPANT ONLY. No pets. No smoking. References required. 206-650-0660/206-261-8182

No Pets Allowed



