2327 NE 92nd St
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

2327 NE 92nd St

2327 Northeast 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2327 Northeast 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom/1 bath in Convenient location - This is a nice rancher style home conveniently located in the Wedgwood Neighborhood.

-Open floor plan with large living/dining area with wood burning stove.
-Large skylights throughout.
-3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, oversize garage and attic space for extra storage.
-Outside patio just in time for BBQ season.
-Washer/Dryer/Dishwasher

Fenced yard. Pets okay with deposit.

1st/last/$1800 deposit upon move in (can spread last month with good credit)

Please contact for more information

(206) 522-8172 ext 139 or thawkins@wpirealestate.com

(RLNE5067589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 NE 92nd St have any available units?
2327 NE 92nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 NE 92nd St have?
Some of 2327 NE 92nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 NE 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2327 NE 92nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 NE 92nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2327 NE 92nd St is pet friendly.
Does 2327 NE 92nd St offer parking?
Yes, 2327 NE 92nd St offers parking.
Does 2327 NE 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2327 NE 92nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 NE 92nd St have a pool?
No, 2327 NE 92nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2327 NE 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 2327 NE 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 NE 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 NE 92nd St has units with dishwashers.
