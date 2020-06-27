2327 NE 92nd St

Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom/1 bath in Convenient location - This is a nice rancher style home conveniently located in the Wedgwood Neighborhood.
-Open floor plan with large living/dining area with wood burning stove.
-Large skylights throughout.
-3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, oversize garage and attic space for extra storage.
-Outside patio just in time for BBQ season.
-Washer/Dryer/Dishwasher
Fenced yard. Pets okay with deposit.
1st/last/$1800 deposit upon move in (can spread last month with good credit)
Please contact for more information
(206) 522-8172 ext 139 or thawkins@wpirealestate.com
(RLNE5067589)