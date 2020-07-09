2320 Minor Ave E

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Eastlake beautiful charm house. - IN-city living at it's best! One block to Lake Union, a few steps to everything else! This house features hardwood floor, updated kitchen with stainless & abundant storage. Master bedroom with lake views, bright bathroom, extra storage and large dressing room. Garage parking.

(RLNE5768266)