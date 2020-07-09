All apartments in Seattle
Location

2320 Minor Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eastlake beautiful charm house. - IN-city living at it's best! One block to Lake Union, a few steps to everything else! This house features hardwood floor, updated kitchen with stainless & abundant storage. Master bedroom with lake views, bright bathroom, extra storage and large dressing room. Garage parking.
Due to current situation with COVID-19 virus, we have made our decision to close our office. Our office will remain closed until further notice. We are still here for you. Our online system is still accessible 24/7. Send us a request online now. We will contact you via text message shortly.

(RLNE5768266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Minor Ave E have any available units?
2320 Minor Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 Minor Ave E have?
Some of 2320 Minor Ave E's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Minor Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Minor Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Minor Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 2320 Minor Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2320 Minor Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 2320 Minor Ave E offers parking.
Does 2320 Minor Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 Minor Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Minor Ave E have a pool?
No, 2320 Minor Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Minor Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2320 Minor Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Minor Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 Minor Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

