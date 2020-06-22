All apartments in Seattle
2317 12th Ave S
2317 12th Ave S

2317 12th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2317 12th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
2317 12th Ave S Available 06/01/20 Private, Secluded Bungalow Walking Distance to Lightrail! - *Due to coronavirus, we are unable to show occupied properties. Please view the video tour at the link below and use "contact us" icon to ask any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience!*

Follow this link to view a virtual tour of this property:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495533

UNIQUE gem on Western slope of Beacon hill, tucked away on a rare wooded drive in Seattle, walking distance to both the Beacon Hill light rail station and the stadiums. Huge, foliage filled yard with multiple interconnected patio areas, a gardener's dream!

Centered around a large living space, the main house has a small light-filled office, galley kitchen, ample size bedroom, and full bath, all full of character with unique artistic touches. There is also a small detached room in back, perfect for a guest room, studio, more office space, or storage! Enjoy Seattle's famous perfect summers on the expansive patio with built in fire pit. Wooded retreat in heart of Seattle, you won't find this anywhere else!

New luxury vinyl plank flooring & fresh paint throughout!

- All utilities separate
- Washer/Dryer
- Yard care tenant responsibility
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months, no interest)
- View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Availability

(RLNE4865797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 12th Ave S have any available units?
2317 12th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 12th Ave S have?
Some of 2317 12th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 12th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2317 12th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 12th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 12th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2317 12th Ave S offer parking?
No, 2317 12th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 2317 12th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2317 12th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 12th Ave S have a pool?
No, 2317 12th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2317 12th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2317 12th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 12th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 12th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
