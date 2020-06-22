Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fire pit

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

2317 12th Ave S Available 06/01/20 Private, Secluded Bungalow Walking Distance to Lightrail! - *Due to coronavirus, we are unable to show occupied properties. Please view the video tour at the link below and use "contact us" icon to ask any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience!*



Follow this link to view a virtual tour of this property:



https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495533



UNIQUE gem on Western slope of Beacon hill, tucked away on a rare wooded drive in Seattle, walking distance to both the Beacon Hill light rail station and the stadiums. Huge, foliage filled yard with multiple interconnected patio areas, a gardener's dream!



Centered around a large living space, the main house has a small light-filled office, galley kitchen, ample size bedroom, and full bath, all full of character with unique artistic touches. There is also a small detached room in back, perfect for a guest room, studio, more office space, or storage! Enjoy Seattle's famous perfect summers on the expansive patio with built in fire pit. Wooded retreat in heart of Seattle, you won't find this anywhere else!



New luxury vinyl plank flooring & fresh paint throughout!



- All utilities separate

- Washer/Dryer

- Yard care tenant responsibility

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months, no interest)

- View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Availability



(RLNE4865797)