Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

2317 10th Avenue East 302

2317 10th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2317 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Montlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bike storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
A Lovely, Simple but yet Elegant Top Floor Unit - Property Id: 18066

*** NEWLY RENOVATED- SIMPLE LUXURY STYLE LIVING OFF OF BROADWAY ***

This is a Cozy, Warm, Homelike Large 1 Bedroom Hardwood floor Apartment with an attractive floor plan: cove ceilings, archways, newly re-plastered walls, elegant architectural built-ins, leaded glass touches, great eat-in breakfast area in kitchen separate from the living area, elegant glass door handles, walk-in closets throughout apartment with lots of beautiful natural sunlight!
This is a third floor corner apartment that faces east with some views.

Easy access to bus lines, street car, I-5, 520 (East side)

THE RENT INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING:
WATER
SEWER
GARBAGE
HOT WATER
ONSITE SERVICE
CONTROLLED BUILDING ACCESS
1 YEAR LEASE
1 UNDERGROUND PARKING SPACE with GARAGE CLICKER

Extra's:
Free Bike Rack Storage
BACKYARD PATIO/LAWN AREA
NO PETS
GOOD CREDIT
GOOD REFERENCES
1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM

CALL OR EMAIL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18066
Property Id 18066

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5489751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 10th Avenue East 302 have any available units?
2317 10th Avenue East 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 10th Avenue East 302 have?
Some of 2317 10th Avenue East 302's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 10th Avenue East 302 currently offering any rent specials?
2317 10th Avenue East 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 10th Avenue East 302 pet-friendly?
No, 2317 10th Avenue East 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2317 10th Avenue East 302 offer parking?
Yes, 2317 10th Avenue East 302 offers parking.
Does 2317 10th Avenue East 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 10th Avenue East 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 10th Avenue East 302 have a pool?
No, 2317 10th Avenue East 302 does not have a pool.
Does 2317 10th Avenue East 302 have accessible units?
No, 2317 10th Avenue East 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 10th Avenue East 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 10th Avenue East 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
