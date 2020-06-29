2317 10th Avenue East 302

Amenities
A Lovely, Simple but yet Elegant Top Floor Unit - Property Id: 18066
*** NEWLY RENOVATED- SIMPLE LUXURY STYLE LIVING OFF OF BROADWAY ***
This is a Cozy, Warm, Homelike Large 1 Bedroom Hardwood floor Apartment with an attractive floor plan: cove ceilings, archways, newly re-plastered walls, elegant architectural built-ins, leaded glass touches, great eat-in breakfast area in kitchen separate from the living area, elegant glass door handles, walk-in closets throughout apartment with lots of beautiful natural sunlight!
This is a third floor corner apartment that faces east with some views.
Easy access to bus lines, street car, I-5, 520 (East side)
THE RENT INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING:
WATER
SEWER
GARBAGE
HOT WATER
ONSITE SERVICE
CONTROLLED BUILDING ACCESS
1 YEAR LEASE
1 UNDERGROUND PARKING SPACE with GARAGE CLICKER
Extra's:
Free Bike Rack Storage
BACKYARD PATIO/LAWN AREA
NO PETS
GOOD CREDIT
GOOD REFERENCES
1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM
Property Id 18066
