2317 10th Avenue East 302

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets bike storage

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage garage

A Lovely, Simple but yet Elegant Top Floor Unit - Property Id: 18066



*** NEWLY RENOVATED- SIMPLE LUXURY STYLE LIVING OFF OF BROADWAY ***



This is a Cozy, Warm, Homelike Large 1 Bedroom Hardwood floor Apartment with an attractive floor plan: cove ceilings, archways, newly re-plastered walls, elegant architectural built-ins, leaded glass touches, great eat-in breakfast area in kitchen separate from the living area, elegant glass door handles, walk-in closets throughout apartment with lots of beautiful natural sunlight!

This is a third floor corner apartment that faces east with some views.



Easy access to bus lines, street car, I-5, 520 (East side)



THE RENT INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING:

WATER

SEWER

GARBAGE

HOT WATER

ONSITE SERVICE

CONTROLLED BUILDING ACCESS

1 YEAR LEASE

1 UNDERGROUND PARKING SPACE with GARAGE CLICKER



Extra's:

Free Bike Rack Storage

BACKYARD PATIO/LAWN AREA

NO PETS

GOOD CREDIT

GOOD REFERENCES

1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM



CALL OR EMAIL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18066

Property Id 18066



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5489751)