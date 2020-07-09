231 Belmont Ave E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c78794600d ---- Gorgeous Capitol Hill condo in beautifully maintained building. Sweeping 20 ft. ceilings, floor to ceiling windows in living room! Gourmet kitchen features all stainless appliances, granite counter tops and glass back splash, beautiful wood cabinets. Lovely hardwood flooring in living room and kitchen. Nice designer touches in bath, fully tiled tub surround. One Generous sized bedroom on main floor. Spacious loft-style 2nd bedroom with walk-in closet. Controlled access building, one reserved space in garage. Stacked washer and dryer in unit. Water, sewer, garbage included in rent. Small pet possible with prior approval and pet deposit. COMMUNITY NAME: Belmont Lofts YEAR BUILT: 1989 COMMUNITY FEATURES Community Terrace SCHOOLS Elementary: Lowell Middle/Jr High: Meany High: Garfield APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave Washer Dryer PARKING One Reserved Space in Community Garage. Space #12 HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED Water Sewer Trash LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2600. We may ask for last month\'s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ? ? Pet is possible with prior approval, limit one ? Pet must be over 2 years old ? Pet must neutered or spayed ? Pet must be and under 30lbs ? No aggressive breeds ? Other restrictions may apply ? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Bus Route View