2250 Bayview St,

Make yourself at home in this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! It is located in the heart of Ballard, close to shopping, restaurants and the Ballard Locks. With lots of bus lines near by a trip to Golden Gardens or the waterfront is easy!. This corner unit on the top floor welcomes lots of natural light into the large living space with classic wooden floors and a fireplace. A split level featuring bedrooms in the loft. Entertain guests on the large private deck! Kitchen with dishwasher. Washer/ Dryer in unit. Includes 2 secure garage parking spaces.



No Smoking, No pets.