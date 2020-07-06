225 NE 65th St Apt

Amenities

Wonderful, bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in fabulous location. Open kitchen with all appliances. Gas fireplace. Deck off of living room. Approx. 700 sq. ft. Stackable washer and dryer in unit. 1 parking space and storage included. Close to Green Lake, restaurants, shopping, Ravenna neighborhood, easy freeway access to I-5, and much more!



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. W/S/G included. No smoking. No pets.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



