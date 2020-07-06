All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 225 NE 65th St Apt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
225 NE 65th St Apt
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:54 PM

225 NE 65th St Apt

225 Northeast 65th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Green Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

225 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful, bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in fabulous location. Open kitchen with all appliances. Gas fireplace. Deck off of living room. Approx. 700 sq. ft. Stackable washer and dryer in unit. 1 parking space and storage included. Close to Green Lake, restaurants, shopping, Ravenna neighborhood, easy freeway access to I-5, and much more!

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. W/S/G included. No smoking. No pets.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 NE 65th St Apt have any available units?
225 NE 65th St Apt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 NE 65th St Apt have?
Some of 225 NE 65th St Apt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 NE 65th St Apt currently offering any rent specials?
225 NE 65th St Apt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 NE 65th St Apt pet-friendly?
No, 225 NE 65th St Apt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 225 NE 65th St Apt offer parking?
Yes, 225 NE 65th St Apt offers parking.
Does 225 NE 65th St Apt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 NE 65th St Apt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 NE 65th St Apt have a pool?
No, 225 NE 65th St Apt does not have a pool.
Does 225 NE 65th St Apt have accessible units?
No, 225 NE 65th St Apt does not have accessible units.
Does 225 NE 65th St Apt have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 NE 65th St Apt does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Danforth
1425 Spring Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University