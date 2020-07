Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Situated in the quiet Queen Anne neighborhood, this multiplex home with a cute back yard is close to all the conveniences as well as Seattle Pacific. Easy access to public transportation. This large basement apartment has everything you need with ample storage and closets and a more recently updated kitchen. Gas Stove One reserved parking space included. Utilities split with upstairs unit. W/D shared withother unit. One year or longer lease preferred Smaller pets considered on case by case basis. Call, text or email Michael Hughes for your appointment to view this home. For rental criteria: https://seattlerentalgroup.com/screening-criteria/ Michael Hughes 206-419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com



Terms: One year lease or longer preferred