patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) Available 07/25/19 Eastlake Apartment - Incredible View! - Enjoy this cozy Eastlake apartment with a fantastic view! This full 1 Bed/1 Bath unit is located on the top floor of a triplex situated right off of Eastlake Ave. The home features a spacious bedroom and bathroom, along with a beautiful view of downtown Seattle and Lake Union from your living room and kitchen. The unit includes your own private deck that was recently renovated earlier this year.



Great Location: The apartment is only a 5 minute drive to the city and is situated alongside major bus lines to both downtown Seattle and the University of Washington. Very close proximity to South Lake Union as well. Voxx Coffee, Grand Central Bakery, Starbucks, and Don Eduardos Mexican Restaurant are a pleasant walk away!



Terms:

- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!

- Off Street Parking Only (Zone Permits Available)

- Preferred 12 month lease

- Pets allowed (case by case) with additional security deposit.

- Move in ready for last week of July.



Move-in Fees:

-First Month Rent: $1,650

-Security Deposit: $1,610



Please contact btibbs (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com to schedule a viewing.



Showings by appointment only!



