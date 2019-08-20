All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper)
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper)

2222 Eastlake Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) Available 07/25/19 Eastlake Apartment - Incredible View! - Enjoy this cozy Eastlake apartment with a fantastic view! This full 1 Bed/1 Bath unit is located on the top floor of a triplex situated right off of Eastlake Ave. The home features a spacious bedroom and bathroom, along with a beautiful view of downtown Seattle and Lake Union from your living room and kitchen. The unit includes your own private deck that was recently renovated earlier this year.

Great Location: The apartment is only a 5 minute drive to the city and is situated alongside major bus lines to both downtown Seattle and the University of Washington. Very close proximity to South Lake Union as well. Voxx Coffee, Grand Central Bakery, Starbucks, and Don Eduardos Mexican Restaurant are a pleasant walk away!

Terms:
- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!
- Off Street Parking Only (Zone Permits Available)
- Preferred 12 month lease
- Pets allowed (case by case) with additional security deposit.
- Move in ready for last week of July.

Move-in Fees:
-First Month Rent: $1,650
-Security Deposit: $1,610

Please contact btibbs (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com to schedule a viewing.

Showings by appointment only!

(RLNE4242156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) have any available units?
2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) have?
Some of 2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper)'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) is pet friendly.
Does 2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) offers parking.
Does 2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) have a pool?
No, 2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) does not have a pool.
Does 2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) have accessible units?
No, 2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 Eastlake Ave E Suite B (Upper) does not have units with dishwashers.
