Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

2220 Thorndyke Ave W

2220 Thorndyke Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Thorndyke Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Interbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Magnolia Duplex Available Now! FaceTime and/or Virtual Tours Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours are available. To view the virtual tour, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495526

Welcome to your new home beaming with natural light coming through the large picture window. This two-bedroom duplex in Magnolia is convenient to downtown, Ballard, the Port of Seattle and more. Newer paint, refinished hardwood floors and remodeled bathroom. Eat-in kitchen. Large basement with tons of storage, full-size washer/dryer, and a one-car garage. Features a nice shared deck and your own yard!

~Strictly no smoking anywhere on-premises.

~12-month lease minimum.

~$50/month per tenant for water/sewer/garbage.

~$10/mo. Furnace Filter fee.

~Tenant is responsible for electricity and oil heat.

~Tenants are responsible for yard maintenance including lawn care.

~Pets considered on a case by case basis and pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Thorndyke Ave W have any available units?
2220 Thorndyke Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Thorndyke Ave W have?
Some of 2220 Thorndyke Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Thorndyke Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Thorndyke Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Thorndyke Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 Thorndyke Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 2220 Thorndyke Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Thorndyke Ave W offers parking.
Does 2220 Thorndyke Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 Thorndyke Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Thorndyke Ave W have a pool?
No, 2220 Thorndyke Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Thorndyke Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2220 Thorndyke Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Thorndyke Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Thorndyke Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.

