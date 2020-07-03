2220 Thorndyke Ave W

Amenities

Magnolia Duplex Available Now! FaceTime and/or Virtual Tours Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours are available. To view the virtual tour, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495526



Welcome to your new home beaming with natural light coming through the large picture window. This two-bedroom duplex in Magnolia is convenient to downtown, Ballard, the Port of Seattle and more. Newer paint, refinished hardwood floors and remodeled bathroom. Eat-in kitchen. Large basement with tons of storage, full-size washer/dryer, and a one-car garage. Features a nice shared deck and your own yard!



~Strictly no smoking anywhere on-premises.



~12-month lease minimum.



~$50/month per tenant for water/sewer/garbage.



~$10/mo. Furnace Filter fee.



~Tenant is responsible for electricity and oil heat.



~Tenants are responsible for yard maintenance including lawn care.



~Pets considered on a case by case basis and pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.



~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.



~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.



~ Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)



